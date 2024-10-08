The White House responds following DeSantis' decision to ignore calls from Biden and Harris concerning hurricane recovery efforts.

"Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House press secretary, told reporters at a recent briefing that it's ultimately DeSantis' choice whether or not to respond to their attempts to connect. Sources close to the White House revealed to CNN that Harris has reached out to DeSantis multiple times since Hurricane Helene hit his state, but the governor has been unresponsive. During Biden's visit to Florida last week to assess storm damage, DeSantis declined to join him, opting instead for a press conference four hours away.

Jean-Pierre explained to reporters that they invited DeSantis to join Biden in surveying the damage, but it was his decision to decline. "The president has reached out since Hurricane Helene," she said. "It's up to the governor to decide if he wants to respond."

CNN reached out to the White House, Harris' campaign, and DeSantis' office for more details on the communication between Biden, Harris, and DeSantis.

NBC News was the first to report that DeSantis had not returned Harris' calls.

In 2023, DeSantis also chose not to meet with Biden following a trip to Florida after Hurricane Idalia.

DeSantis discussed preparations for Hurricane Milton with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell on Sunday. "She spoke with him yesterday about Milton," Jean-Pierre said. "We're committed to supporting communities affected by the hurricane with whatever they need."

Jean-Pierre reiterated that the federal government will continue to focus on disaster recovery in Florida, regardless of DeSantis' response to the president or vice president's outreach. "It's up to the governor if he wants to respond to us or not," she said. "But we're working with state and local officials to ensure we're prepared and ready to help communities impacted."

Federal officials, she added, will provide a "robust all-of-government" response. "Anything else, I'd have to leave to the governor to handle," she concluded."

The ongoing political tension between the White House and Governor DeSantis was highlighted when DeSantis chose not to join President Biden during his visit to Florida to assess storm damage. Despite multiple outreaches from Vice President Harris, DeSantis has remained unresponsive in political discussions related to Hurricane Helene.

In the realm of politics, the White House remained committed to providing assistance to communities impacted by hurricanes, regardless of Governor DeSantis' decision to engage in conversations with President Biden or Vice President Harris.

