The whispers surrounding Thomas Tuchel's situation are intensifying.

Since the summer, there's been buzz that Thomas Tuchel is jobless. But that could change in a heartbeat. As per a media report, he's leading the pack for the English Football Association's top job. The FA has a high regard for him due to his past victories. England's struggling team desperately needs a breath of fresh air.

According to Sky Sports News, the FA is in talks with Tuchel's agents and has positioned him at the top of their shortlist. Although several contract details need to be sorted out, the FA is optimistic that they won't have to pay Bayern Munich any compensation for Tuchel's services.

After Gareth Southgate's resignation following England's Euro final defeat against Spain, the FA is on the hunt for a new head coach for the Three Lions. For now, Lee Carsley is acting as interim coach, leading the team under captain Harry Kane. Carsley recently stated that the job warrants a top-notch coach who's accomplished trophies and faced challenges.

Tuchel seems to be a strong contender

Tuchel seems like a strong fit for several reasons. He's claimed national titles with Bayern and Paris Saint-Germain, and with Chelsea, he took home the Champions League, Super Cup, and Club World Cup. Moreover, Tuchel is also floating around as a potential replacement for the disputed Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

If Tuchel grabs the national team job, he'd join a select group of foreign coaches who've held the position. The late Swedish coach Sven-Göran Eriksson (2001-2006) and Italian Fabio Capello (2007-2012) are the only other foreigners to have coached England.

At the same time, it appears that Pep Guardiola is out of contention, according to Sky Sports News. Although there was an informal inquiry in July, there hasn't been any subsequent development. The Times reports that Manchester City coach Guardiola is expected to make a decision about his future in the coming weeks.

