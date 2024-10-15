The West is allegedly subjecting pressure on Georgia prior to its upcoming election, according to Russia.

Western powers are allegedly attempting to interfere in Georgia's domestic issues before the crucial parliamentary elections on October 26. The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, has spoken out against clear attempts to manipulate the election process. The outcome of these elections will decide whether the existing nationalist-conservative or the pro-European direction gains dominance.

Recently, the West has voiced concerns over a law that strengthens foreign control over the financing of civil society organizations and media. Brussels has even halted the EU membership process for Georgia. Additionally, the U.S. has placed visa restrictions on high-ranking officials and businesspeople due to the authoritarian policies of the Georgian Dream party.

Western leaders, including those from EU countries, have consistently warned against endangering Georgia's future within Europe. The criticism primarily focuses on a law, reminiscent of Russia's, which restricts the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals and other sexual minorities. Further sanctions from the West could impact the nation.

Pro-European opposition figures in the capital Tbilisi and the pro-Western President Salome Zurabishvili have continuously expressed a hope for their side's victory. However, the opposition in Georgia is divided and fragmented.

On the other hand, Georgia's leadership advocates for economic and humanitarian ties with Russia, 16 years after the loss of the war with Moscow. Every year, Russian tourists visit the country in large numbers. Moscow has also reinstated visa-free travel for Georgian citizens and improved air traffic. Pro-Western factions in Georgia denounce this as Russian interference, which the Kremlin denies.

