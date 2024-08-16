- The weekend will be changeable and cooler

Sun, Rain, and Thunderstorms: The Weekend's Weather Will Be Unsettled. After recent temperatures reminiscent of high summer, the German Weather Service (DWD) expects a cooling trend on Sunday. Across much of Germany, showers and isolated, sometimes severe thunderstorms are expected on Saturday.

Only in the northwest and north, as well as from North Baden to the eastern mountain range, will it remain mostly dry and partly sunny. High temperatures in the north will range from 20 to 25 degrees Celsius. "At the same time, warm and humid subtropical air continues to affect the southern half of the country, with temperatures between 25 and 32 degrees," said meteorologist Sonja Stockle from the DWD. This increases the likelihood of showers and thunderstorms, similar to those experienced earlier this summer.

Sunday Will Be Cooler

Sunday will be cooler overall. Temperatures will only reach 19 to 24 degrees Celsius, except in the Lusatia region, where temperatures could climb back up to 28 degrees. Otherwise, it will be gray: According to the DWD, scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected in many places, with some clearing in the west and northwest.

"In the south and east, remnants of the warm air, combined with high humidity, will result in an increased risk of thunderstorms until Sunday afternoon," said Stockle. Locally, heavy rain and thunderstorms are not ruled out.

The cooling of air masses over Germany will also lead to a decrease in nighttime temperatures. With lows between 15 and 8 degrees Celsius on Monday night, buildings can be effectively cooled after the warmth of the past days.

Summer Weather Returns

The new week is expected to start off more pleasantly, with summer weather returning. However, temperatures will remain in the range of 20 to 26 degrees Celsius, with the highest values along the Upper Rhine. Only in the south will clouds linger and rain be more frequent.

