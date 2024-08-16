- The weather will be unstable this weekend.

The weekend will bring cooler and more changeable weather to Rhineland-Palatinate and the Saarland. Before that, temperatures will rise again on Friday to up to 31 degrees, as reported by the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach. It will remain dry and the sun will often show itself.

In the night to Saturday, the first rain will appear in the northwest, while it will remain mostly dry in the south. The lowest temperatures will range between 17 and 14 degrees.

Sunday will be significantly cooler

According to DWD, the weekend will start cloudy to heavily overcast. In some areas, showers, and even isolated thunderstorms will move in during the afternoon. The highest temperatures will range between 24 and 28 degrees, with temperatures in higher elevations around 22 degrees.

It will remain rainy in the night to Sunday. Locally, severe weather conditions can be expected, as explained by DWD. It will cool down to 17 to 13 degrees.

Sunday will also be wet: Showers will move over the regions in the first half of the day. However, it should ease up towards the evening. With temperatures ranging between 20 and 24 degrees, it won't be as hot as the previous days.

