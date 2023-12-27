Weather - The weather in the northeast: It will even be bright in places

Good news for Mecklenburg-Vorpommern: It will stay dry for a long time on Wednesday and it will even be bright at times. The German Weather Service (DWD) expects the cloud cover to clear, especially from eastern Mecklenburg to Western Pomerania. However, the clouds will increase again after midday, moving in from the southwest, and there may be light rain from the late afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be between five and seven degrees. A weak to moderately strong wind will blow.

Thursday night will be similar: Variable heavy cloud and some rain are possible at times. Temperatures will drop to between two and five degrees. According to the DWD, there may be gusts of wind in coastal areas.

Thursday will also be changeable with clouds and clear spells. It will remain mainly dry. Eight to eleven degrees are possible - but again with gusts of wind in places.

Weather forecast DWD, as of 04.30 am

Source: www.stern.de