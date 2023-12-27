DWD - The weather in Hesse remains mild and windy

Even in the last days of the year, it will remain mild and windy in Hesse. According to the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Wednesday, highs on Wednesday will be between six and nine degrees. At high altitudes, the meteorologists expect four degrees. While it may still rain lightly in the morning, it will remain dry in the afternoon. Then strong to stormy gusts are possible, especially in the mountains.

On Thursday night, it will remain cloudy and dry at first. Later, rain will come from the northwest. Temperatures will drop to three to six degrees. The wind will pick up, with gale-force gusts expected in the ridges. On Thursday, the rain will move south. Highs will be between eight and twelve degrees, five degrees at high altitudes. Meteorologists are expecting strong to stormy gusts again, especially in the mountains.

The DWD has predicted showers for Friday night. Individual thunderstorms are also possible. The lows will be between seven and four degrees, and two degrees at higher altitudes. There will be a fresh wind with strong to stormy gusts. Friday will remain cloudy, windy and rainy. Some sleet is also possible with highs between eight and eleven degrees.

Source: www.stern.de