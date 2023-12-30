Forecast - The weather gets uncomfortable at the turn of the year

Clouds, rain and sometimes stormy winds: According to the forecast by the German Weather Service (DWD), the weather will be uncomfortable on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. On Sunday, clouds and rain will spread from west to east during the day, with the possibility of thunderstorms in the north and west.

"Sunday is a wonderful day to sleep in. You don't miss too much in terms of weather", said meteorologist Jacqueline Kernn from the weather forecast center in Offenbach.

New Year's Eve will be windy and damp: "But right at the turn of the year around midnight, it looks like a dry window for an hour or two. Before and after that, it's best to stay at home," said the expert.

After all, there are no winter temperatures. "There is no frost on New Year's Eve. You don't need a scarf and gloves," she said. According to the forecast, temperatures will drop to between 2 and 7 degrees on Monday night.

Windy New Year's Day

New showers will arrive from the west during the night. The wind will pick up noticeably in the western half of Germany, Kernn said. In mountainous areas above 600 meters, there will also be gale-force gusts. "This means that in the western half - from the North Sea to Lake Constance - you should be a little more careful with rockets and firing batteries. It's windy there even at midnight."

On New Year's Day, it will remain windy with lots of clouds "and rain here and there", even in the east. "There will certainly be dry spells, but you can also cure your hangover on the couch," she said. "It won't be dry and nice for long. Uncomfortable is pretty good."

On Tuesday, "a new wave of rain" is coming from the southwest, which will be heavier and last longer in the southwest half of Germany. Continuous rain is possible. In addition, stormy winds will blow in the southern half. "There is no sign of the weather calming down. The recurring rainfall is keeping the water levels in streams and rivers high," she said.

