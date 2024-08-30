- The weather during summertime in Lower Saxony and Bremen displayed varying temperatures and a general warmth.

Lower Saxony and Bremen saw a fluctuating yet toasty summer. The German Weather Service (DWD) noted turbulent incidents like tornadoes, waterspouts, and autumnal gusts in their preliminary summer review. The temperature averaged 17.9°C in Lower Saxony from June to August, slightly exceeding the historical average of 16.2°C from 1961 to 1990.

Some strong tornadoes formed during severe thunderstorms. Rain showers triggered waterspouts near Borkum, and autumnal gusts hit up to 127 kilometers per hour along the coast. Moreover, there was an excess of rain, approximately 253 liters per square meter, compared to the normal of 219 liters per square meter. However, there was an increase in sunshine, with 675 hours recorded over the past three months, contrasting the reference period's 583 hours.

Bremen experienced typical changeable yet warm summer weather according to the DWD records. The temperature averaged 18°C, rising slightly above the reference period's 16.6°C. Rainfall in Bremen was higher from June to August too, with an average of 245 liters per square meter, compared to the reference period's 219 liters per square meter. Sunshine was also present for 675 hours, contrasting the long-term average of 589 hours.

The summer was significantly warmer than average throughout Germany, with an average temperature of 18.5°C, 2.2°C above the reference period, making it the 28th consecutive warm summer, with unusually high August temperatures. The southern and eastern parts of Germany experienced the most severe summer heat. The duration of sunshine in the summer increased by almost 15% compared to the 1961 to 1990 average of 614 hours.

The amount of rainfall from June to August was roughly 240 liters per square meter across Germany, comparable to the reference period. However, there were substantial regional differences, with more than 600 liters per square meter measured in the Alpine regions, while parts of the northeast remained incredibly dry with less than 150 liters per square meter. Certain locations in drought-prone areas received as much rain in a few hours as would normally be expected over three months.

The weather service suggested installing temporary storm barriers along the coast, given the increased frequency of autumnal gusts, some of which had a width not exceeding 30 cm. Despite the excess rainfall, many regions in Germany, including Lower Saxony and Bremen, experienced a notable increase in sunshine hours during the summer.

