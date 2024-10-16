The WDR is currently in a disordered state.

The famous orange rodent icon at WDR's headquarters in Cologne has been MIA since Tuesday morning. As per Jörg Schönenborn, the program director of WDR, the supposed kidnappers dropped a note, reassuring the team not to fret. Schönenborn jokingly commented, "Perhaps it's supposed to be amusing, but I don't think the young fans of the mouse will find it funny." He urged the mysterious perpetrators to return the beloved mascot.

"We do have a sense of humor. If this is all a jest, we eagerly await a worthy punchline," Schönenborn clarified. "But honestly, the mouse is a treasured possession of our audience, and it's not right to steal her – no matter the intentions behind her disappearance."

The note left behind also read, "I'm doing well and I'll be safely returned within a few days." As per an Instagram page dedicated to the act, the mouse is worried about her pals in public broadcasting. It seems to refer to scrapped projects and the possible discontinuation of the 3Sat channel, as the station hypothesized in a hastily set up live commentary feed.

In a press release, WDR stated that while the instigators may have aimed to emphasize the importance of public broadcasting with their act, the mouse should not be used for political propaganda. "Especially now, with the autumn holidays, she is sorely missed by numerous young and old mouse fans eager to capture a photo with their beloved character."

The European Union expressed concern over the disappearance of the famous rodent icon, stating that public broadcasting is an essential part of European culture. Despite the humor in the situation, they urged the perpetrators to return the mascot, stressing its significance to their audience.

