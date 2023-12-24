Weather - The water rises and rises: Floods in Saxony-Anhalt

Due to the persistent rain, the water levels of many rivers in Saxony-Anhalt continued to rise on Christmas Eve. The reason for the large amount of water is also the thaw, as the flood control center announced on Sunday. In Wolmirstedt in the Börde district, where the River Ohre flows, and also on the River Dumme in Tylsen in the Altmark district of Salzwedel, the levels exceeded alarm level 3 on the four-level scale. At other measuring points in the state, the values were above alert levels 1 and 2.

According to the flood control center, the water levels were expected to rise further in several places in the coming hours. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), significantly more water fell from the sky between Saturday and Sunday morning than in the previous hours on the Harz Brocken, in Tangerhütte (Stendal district), in Naumburg (Burgenland district) and in Wittenberg, among other places.

Some people in Thuringia were hit by severe flooding on Christmas Eve. Cellars were full of water, streets were flooded and paths were muddy. Emergency services from the fire department and technical relief organization had to be deployed.

An accident had already occurred in Hildburghausen in Thuringia on Friday night, probably in connection with the flooding. A 63-year-old man died when he tried to regulate the water at a mill weir. In Saxony, warning level 3 was issued for Chemnitz, Würschnitz in the district of Meißen and for the Zwickauer Mulde in Wechselburg (district of Central Saxony) and Colditz (district of Leipzig).

Instead of more rain, however, the situation is expected to ease a little on Christmas Day in Saxony-Anhalt. According to the DWD forecast, it will remain overcast in Saxony-Anhalt on Christmas Day, with the possibility of rain at times. It could be stormy with temperatures of up to 13 degrees. A gale is still expected on the Brocken. On Tuesday night (26.12.) it could rain, especially between Altmark and Börde, otherwise it will remain dry. Even during Boxing Day, it will only rain occasionally. In Saxony and Thuringia, the experts also expect less rain from above.

