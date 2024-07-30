Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SportNewsThe Olympic Games

The water of the Seine is too dirty: Paris postpones men's triathlon

The Seine has been causing great concern to the Olympic organizers for days - the water quality does not allow training for the triathletes. A decision is made shortly before the race.

 and  Viktoriya Miller
1 min read
The Seine remains too dirty - the men's triathlon is postponed.
The Seine remains too dirty - the men's triathlon is postponed.

- The water of the Seine is too dirty: Paris postpones men's triathlon

Short-term Rescheduling: Due to the dirty water in the Seine, the men's triathlon at the Olympic Games in Paris has been postponed by one day. After two training sessions had already been cancelled, the organizers had to also cancel the race scheduled for Tuesday morning at 8:00 AM. The new date and time for the race is Wednesday morning at 10:45 AM. The women's race is still scheduled to take place as planned beforehand.

Concerns have been growing about the holding of the competitions. Due to the rainfall on Friday and Saturday, the water of the Parisian river has become polluted. Microbiological samples showed that the cleanliness limits had been exceeded. As a result, both planned training sessions for men and women had to be cancelled. On Tuesday morning, the international Triathlon governing body confirmed that the water had not become clean enough as hoped.

Olympics: Three Germans have to wait

The triathletes, including the three Germans Tim Hellwig (Saarbrücken), Jonas Schomburg (Hannover) and Lasse Luhrs (Bonn), will have to wait. Germany is also represented by three athletes in the women's race: Nina Eim, Laura Lindemann and Lisa Tertsch will participate.

The postponement of the men's triathlon at the Olympic Games affects the German participants, such as Tim Hellwig, Jonas Schomburg, and Lasse Luhrs. Despite the concerns about the water quality, the women's race, featuring Nina Eim, Laura Lindemann, and Lisa Tertsch, is still scheduled as planned.

Read also:

Comments

Related

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals
Sport

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals

DBB team advances to the Olympic quarterfinals In a game that was only strong in phases, the German basketball national team managed to defeat Brazil. This means that the DBB team has secured a place in the quarter-finals of the Olympic Games. In the end, Dennis Schröder took control and

 and  Viktoria Klein
Members Public

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public