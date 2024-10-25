"The Washington Post will refrain from backing any presidential candidate during this election, or in any upcoming elections, as expressed by Will Lewis in a statement released on Friday. The publication is reaffirming its historical tradition of staying neutral in presidential endorsements."

The Post has historically supported a presidential candidate in every election since the 1980s. In his statement, Lewis pointed to past instances where the Editorial Board chose not to endorse a candidate, emphasizing that this is a right they are reclaiming.

"We understand that this move might be interpreted in various ways, such as a silent endorsement for a specific candidate, a criticism of another, or a shirking of responsibilities. However, we do not share these perspectives. Instead, we view this action as aligning with the core values that The Post has upheld and what we expect from a leader: integrity, bravery in upholding American principles, reverence for the rule of law, and regard for human liberty in all its forms."

This announcement follows closely on the heels of Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Los Angeles Times, hindering the newspaper's planned endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, resulting in the resignations of three editorial board members.

"The decision of The Washington Post not to endorse a presidential candidate is based on its commitment to upholding journalistic integrity and neutrality, as demonstrated in its historical practice and recent announcement. The media landscape, however, has seen a shift with Patrick Soon-Shiong, the owner of The Los Angeles Times, influencing the paper's planned endorsement, leading to the resignations of three editorial board members."

Read also: