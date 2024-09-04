The VW labor representative responds to the disclosed stringent cost-cutting measures

Volkswagen's core brand revealed a stricter cost-cutting plan on Monday, following a management meeting. They didn't dismiss the possibility of factory shutdowns and job cuts. The worker's council and union promise a fiercely solid opposition.

The Volkswagen's worker's council strongly opposes the potential factory shutdowns suggested by The Commission as part of Volkswagen's core brand's cost-cutting plan. Union leaders from The Commission's meetings emphasized the need to consider alternatives to job cuts.

