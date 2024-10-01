The victory in elections by the FPÖ poses a threat to numerous Jews.

The extreme-right FPÖ secures a significant victory in Austria's parliamentary election, causing worry among many Jewish residents. As per Oskar Deutsch, head of the Israelitic Religious Community, this victory is perceived as a threat by numerous individuals. Deutsch mentioned in a statement that the FPÖ is not your typical right-wing party in Europe, but rather the political representatives of radical nationalist groups, some of whom still maintain ties with the Nazi regime.

Intriguingly, FPÖ politicians attended a funeral where a SS loyalty song was performed. Deutsch commented, "We witness such occurrences every few weeks. They are embedded in FPÖ's ideology and serve as a reminder of the existence of 'basement Nazis' within the party." In public, the FPÖ portrays themselves as defenders of democracy, but in the secrecy of the fraternities, they retrieve Nazi songbooks.

Barrier Against Kickl

Deutsch attempts to diminish the influence of the right-wing populists by reviewing the broader context. "Over 71% of voters opted for parties that clearly opposed collaborating with the FPÖ in the government." The FPÖ achieved its highest-ever result in the recent parliamentary election on Sunday, commanding around 29% of the votes and gaining a substantial lead. All other parties have ruled out collaborating with the FPÖ, if not entirely, then at least with its leader Herbert Kickl. However, forming a government without the FPÖ will pose challenges: a coalition of ÖVP, SPÖ, and NEOS is a possibility, but it's unpopular given the frequent internal conflicts within the German traffic light coalition. With Kickl out of the government, the ÖVP is open to discussing matters with the far-right.

The concern among Jewish residents about the FPÖ's victory is echoed within

