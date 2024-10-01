Skip to content
The victorious marksman in Rust's realm won't see daylight again.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the on-set arms master responsible for the fatal shooting on the "Rust" movie set, will continue to serve her sentence in prison. Her request for early release has been rejected by Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer. Additionally, she was not granted a new trial, according to the court in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Earlier, Gutierrez-Reed was given an 18-month prison sentence for involuntary manslaughter following a jury verdict in March. The judge upheld this maximum sentence at her sentencing.

Despite several appeals challenging the guilty verdict from Gutierrez-Reed's legal team, they have not been successful in securing an early release or a new trial.

Prop Gun Containing Live Bullets

Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for weapons safety during the filming of the Western "Rust," where Alec Baldwin served as both producer and lead actor. During rehearsals in October 2021, Halyna Hutchins, a 42-year-old cinematographer, was fatally wounded when a shot was discharged from a prop gun. Gutierrez-Reed had loaded the revolver, which contained live ammunition. The prosecution accused her of disregarding safety protocols and failing to inspect the bullets. The mystery of how live ammunition ended up on set remains unsolved. Both Gutierrez-Reed and Baldwin have maintained their innocence in the matter.

Likewise, Baldwin also faced involuntary manslaughter charges in a separate trial. However, in July, Judge Sommer put the proceedings on hold unexpectedly. The defense claimed that the prosecution was hiding evidence and engaged in serious misconduct.

The decision to keep Hannah Gutierrez-Reed in prison for her role in the fatal shooting on the "Rust" set means she won't be able to oversee any future movies' entertainment safety. The prop gun incident that resulted in Halyna Hutchins' death was a major part of the 'The entertainment' sector's recent safety concerns.

Comments

