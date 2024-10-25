The victorious Bundesliga team finds itself stagnant at HSV (Hamburger SV)

In the Handball Bundesliga, MT Melsingen managed to keep their lead with a thrilling 28:27 (13:14) victory against SC DHfK Leipzig. With this win, they now stand at 14 points, leading the league, with Aaron Mensing being their top scorer with eight goals.

The game went down to the wire. Leipzig's Moritz Preuss leveled the score at 27:27 with less than a minute left, but MT's Roberto Parrondo called a timeout with 21 seconds remaining. Erik Balenciaga sealed the deal with the final attack, securing the win for MT at 28:27.

The victory became even more crucial for MT as their rivals, TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, faltered. Despite Renars Uscins' impressive performance and 13 goals, Hannover could only manage a 32:32 (15:15) draw against HSV Hamburg, ending their six-game winning streak.

HSV Hamburg, after three straight losses, finally managed to salvage at least a point. Leif Tissier and Casper Mortensen each scored seven goals for HSV, while Uscins topped the charts for Hannover with 13.

Hannover dominated the initial stages of the game, with Moritz Sauter giving them a 7:5 lead in the 9th minute. Uscins was Hannover's standout player, impressing with his powerful playmaking and scoring.

Hannover's coach, Christian Prokop, was displeased with his team's defensive play, expressing his frustration during his first timeout. Hamburg, on the other hand, was unhappy with their shooting accuracy. Sauter pointed out during the halftime break on the streaming service Dyn that they were wasting a few too many shots. Despite creating small advantages, Hamburg struggled to maintain them, and TSV quickly equalized and even took the lead. However, Frederik Bo Andersen managed to secure an equalizer for the hosts.

Both MT and Hannover have now played two more games than the third-placed team from Magdeburg.

The thrilling Handball Bundesliga match between MT Melsingen and SC DHfK Leipzig saw MT retain their lead, thanks to a last-minute goal by Roberto Parrondo. Meanwhile, Hannover-Burgdorf's six-game winning streak ended with a draw against HSV Hamburg, allowing MT to maintain a comfortable distance in the Handball Bundesliga standings.

Read also: