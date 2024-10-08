The victor in both the opening seasons is Harry King.

Porsche Carrera Cup Germany commenced its 35th year in 2024, wrapping up in October. Let's rewind to the April debut.

The Porsche Carrera Cup 2024 concluded its run towards the end of October. It's time for a recap - specifically focusing on the April start. Porsche customer teams Rutronik Racing and Pure Racing led the charge at the GT World Challenge Europe, boasting a total of eight Porsche 911 GT3 Rs in action.

Porsche customer teams locked in fifth and eighth placings at the season opener

Swiss driver Patric Niederhauser along with Julien Andlauer and Sven Müller from Rutronik Racing finished the first race in fifth position. Meanwhile, Pure Racing's trio of Klaus Bachler, Alex Malykhin, and Joel Sturm collected eighth place. Schumacher CLRT, despite some hurdles, managed to secure the 14th spot. Former Porsche juniors Ayhancan Güven, Laurin Heinrich, and Dorian Boccolacci, with their French teammate, recovered from last in the 55-car grid to 14th place following a botched pit stop and subsequent drive-through penalties.

Sebastian Golz, Porsche GT3 R's project manager, highlighted the strength of the GT World Challenge Europe competition with over 50 competing vehicles, reiterating the importance of this event to showcase the Porsche 911 GT3 R's performance against rivals. A total of eight Porsche 911 GT3 Rs were enlisted in various teams across the 2024 GT World Challenge Europe season.

Harry King seized double victories at the German Carrera Cup season opener in Italy

Harry King from Allied-Racing bagged a double victory at the start of the Porsche Sixt Carrera Cup Germany at the Imola Formula 1 track. Cracking victories on both Saturday and Sunday. Larry ten Voorde, the defending champion, previously of the Proton Huber Competition team, placed second in both races.

In the second race, Marvin Klein and his Target Competition team dominating their German debut, finishing third behind Harry King. A daring move by King during the start pushed him ahead of Theo Oeverhaus from Bonk Motorsport. Sadly, the 19-year-old suffered damage due to an encounter with King, forcing an early retreat from the race. Ten Voorde, opting for a cautious approach, rounded up second place, while newcomers Marvin Klein seized third place for France.

Despite an additional time penalty, Dutchman Robert de Haan finished 14th, while newcomer Klein snatched the third place podium for France. Ariel Levi, Horst Felix Felbermayr, and Huub van Eijndhoven claimed fourth to sixth positions. Flynt Schuring emerged victorious among the rookies for Proton Huber Competition, while Sören Spreng maintained the ProAm classification's top spot.

Porsche Carrera Cup 2024 - key information

Porsche Carrera Cup made its mark in the International GT Open Championship in Budapest, Hungary, for the first time this year. Races spread across six weekends graced some of the most famous circuits like the Nürburgring, Sachsenring, Hockenheimring, Zandvoort, Netherlands, and the Red Bull Ring, Austria.

The cup employed the reliable Porsche 911 GT3 Cup, while its six-cylinder boxer engine cropped out around 375 kW of power. Every race weekend scheduled two races, each lasting slightly over 30 minutes. A consistent field of 25 participants alongside guest drivers marked the annual races, with newcomers Target Competition from Italy and Team75 Bernhard joining the fray from Landstuhl in Rhineland-Palatinate.

The Porsche Carrera Cup 2024 had a strong start with Porsche customer teams performing well at the season opener. Rutronik Racing and Pure Racing, in particular, placed fifth and eighth, respectively.

In the GT World Challenge Europe competition, which included over 50 vehicles, other Porsche customer teams also showcased the Porsche 911 GT3 R's performance, securing various placings throughout the season.

Read also: