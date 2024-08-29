Skip to content
The Venezuelan judicial system contemplates issuing detention orders against opposition figurehead González Urrutia.

The 74-year-old individual had disregarded two calls from the legal authorities within the past couple of weeks. These calls were prompted by the alleged distribution of inaccurate figures from the recent presidential election on July 28th.

After the questionable election, which also garnered international scorn, the predominantly government-supporting electoral body announced incumbent Nicolás Maduro as the victor. However, the opposition firmly believes in their candidate's victory and has presented supposed data that backs their claim. González Urrutia was last seen in public merely two days after the election.

In the interim, the EU announced that it wouldn't acknowledge Maduro's re-election. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell mentioned after an unofficial gathering of the foreign ministers of the member states on Thursday, "Maduro remains the president 'in practice'. Yet, we do not acknowledge any democratic legitimacy derived from (election) results unable to be authenticated."

The opposition leader, challenging Maduro's victory, urged the international community to recognize the importance of validating the election results. Meanwhile, the international community, including the EU, has expressed concern about the conduct of The President of the Republic during the election process.

