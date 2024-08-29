- The usage of horse-drawn carriages is decreasing increasingly.

The usage of horse-drawn carriages is dwindling on Juist's East Frisian island. Starting October, HUF Spedition Juist GmbH won't provide carriage rides from Juist town to the airport anymore. According to managing director Nadja Tschovikov, the business is no longer profitable due to the declining importance of the airport, with many visitors opting for fast ferries instead. Moreover, the increasing availability of rentable electric scooters is contributing to this trend. Previously, the company was the only provider of such services.

As Tschovikov puts it, "We can no longer cover our running costs with passenger transport earnings and must address this situation." Various media outlets initially reported about the suspension of such carriage services to the airport.

Horses and Ponies are being Re-homed

Approximately 20 horses and 7 ponies owned by the company have been sold off, and new homes are being sought for the remaining ones, as per the managing director. The company's future remains uncertain, but Tschovikov asserted, "We're striving to preserve a part of it." The company still has contracts for goods carriage until year-end.

In economic terms, maintaining horses is a challenge on these islands, as stated by Tschovikov. Due to the necessity of bringing many items from the mainland, it's expensive to keep the horses. Additionally, there's no farrier or veterinarian on Juist, which complicates matters further. With an unreliable order situation, the situation becomes challenging.

Reduction in Carriage Companies

The number of horse-drawn carriage companies on Juist has decreased from six to three in recent years, as per Tschovikov. Besides HUF Spedition Juist, there are two other commercial carriage providers on the island. One is a pure logistics company, while the other also transports passengers. "Many have departed," said Tschovikov. Her company is a commercial carriage driver training center but "there are only a few places left where commercial carriage rides remain relevant."

Besides Juist, Baltrum is another East Frisian island where horse-drawn carriages shape the island's lifestyle. However, the longevity of this horse-driven tradition is unclear. Many tasks can now be handled by e-bikes and e-cargo bikes.

