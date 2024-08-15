The US government has approved the sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany.

22:14 SBU: Ukraine boosts prisoner exchange pool

The top priority of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is to bring back Ukrainian defenders from Russian captivity. Therefore, the SBU and the defense forces are actively working to "boost the fund for the exchange of prisoners by capturing more Russian soldiers on the battlefield," said Vasyl Maliuk, the head of the SBU, at a joint briefing with the heads of the Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Internal Affairs, Defense Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR), Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (SZRU), and the Human Rights Ombudsman of the Verkhovna Rada. "The return of Ukrainian defenders is a top priority task set by the Commander-in-Chief, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the press service quoted him. According to their own reports, the Ukrainian army has captured over 100 Russian and Chechen soldiers while pushing across the Russian border into the Kursk region (see entry 14:57).

21:46 Poland honors war heroes and draws parallel to Putin

Poland marked its victory over the Red Army with a military parade in Warsaw. Tanks and soldiers, including some from the US and other allied countries, participated in the parade. Fighter jets flew over the thousands of spectators. "We must arm ourselves and build such potential that no one will ever dare to attack us," said President Andrzej Duda before the parade, which was the highlight of the state's commemorative events. On the "Day of the Polish Army," Poland remembers the victory of the Polish military over the troops of the Soviet Union in the Battle of Warsaw in 1920. Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz wrote in a letter to the soldiers that the holiday commemorates the most glorious episodes of the Polish army, the price of independence and freedom. "On this day, we honor all the heroes who have fought for the fatherland since the beginning of our country," he explained.

Jacek Szelenbaum, a 60-year-old spectator, said the parade was a show, but he was happy to see the military equipped with more modern weapons. "We feel a bit better because we see this good equipment and the presence of our allies - Americans, Britons, Romanians, and others," said Szelenbaum. "That's necessary in this situation, because Poland could never defend itself alone. Only in an alliance can we stand up to (Russian President) Putin."

20:59 General Christian Freuding announces further German military aid for UkraineThe chief coordinator of German military aid, Lieutenant General Christian Freuding, has returned from talks in Ukraine (see also entry from 16:46). In the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt", Freuding explains which weapons Germany will deliver to Ukraine by the end of the year. According to him, the focus of military aid is on providing additional air defense systems, artillery systems, firearms, drones, tanks, and armored vehicles. In total, two medium-range batteries IRIS-T SLM and two short-range batteries IRIS-T SLS are to be delivered to Ukraine by the end of 2024. Additionally, ten air defense cannons of the Gepard type with two 35-mm cannons are to be delivered. Furthermore, around 30 Leopard 1A5 tanks, which are currently being restored by Rheinmetall specialists, are to come. Also, 400 armored MRAP vehicles are to be provided. The artillery systems are to be delivered in the form of 12 self-propelled tracked artillery systems PzH-2000 and four self-propelled wheeled artillery howitzers Zuzana 2.

20:20 Authorities: Five civilians killed in Russian attacks in southern and eastern UkraineIn southern and eastern Ukraine, five civilians have been killed in Russian attacks, according to authorities. In the northeastern region of Kharkiv, two people were killed in an air strike. Another fatality was reported in a shelling attack in Donetsk in the east. In the southern region of Kherson, a man was killed in a drone strike. Another man, who was previously injured in an attack, died in hospital, the authorities in Kherson reported. Meanwhile, authorities are calling on residents of Pokrovsk to leave the city. "Especially families with children" should flee before it's too late. The enemy is approaching "at high speed" towards the city in the Donetsk region. The Russian army is continuing to strongly attack in the east of Ukraine, according to the government in Kyiv. Moscow reports the recapture of the village of Ivanyivka in Donetsk, which is only about 15 kilometers from the strategically important transport hub of Pokrovsk.

19:30 Report: USA and Ukraine discuss delivery of long-range cruise missiles in advanced stageTalks between Ukraine and the government of US President Joe Biden on the delivery of long-range cruise missiles are said to be "in an advanced stage", according to the Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent", citing a source from the environment of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. However, it is unclear when the missiles could arrive in Ukraine, the source says, adding that a time in the fall of this year is being considered. The US daily newspaper "Politico" also reports, citing unnamed sources, that Biden's government is "open" to providing Kyiv with long-range cruise missiles to reinforce the recently provided F-16 fighter jets. Kyiv has been pressing the USA since the beginning of Russia's attack to provide the Ukrainian armed forces with their long-range missiles, so that they can attack Russian military infrastructure and logistics deep in Russia.

19:16 Lithuania Sends New Military Aid Package to UkraineLithuania is sending a new aid package to the Ukrainian army as part of its military support. The package consists of trailers, trailers, and folding beds, according to "Ukrinform" citing the press service of the Lithuanian Ministry of Defense. In August, armored personnel carriers, short-range air defense systems with missiles, anti-drone systems, anti-drone individual jammers, off-road vehicles with spare parts, trailers, rifles, ammunition, smoke grenades, and weapons accessories and their parts were transferred to Ukraine.

18:51 Cardinal Woelki: Ukraine War Must Not Be Forgotten in GermanyCardinal Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne wants to continue supporting aid organizations and people in Ukraine in the Russian war of aggression. During a multi-day visit to the country, he gained the impression that the war would continue for longer. "This makes me deeply affected," says Woelki in Kyiv. "Therefore, it is important that the war does not fade from our memory in Germany." During his visit, which is expected to last until Monday, Woelki planned meetings with representatives of various aid projects. His program included appointments in Lviv (Lviv), Kyiv, Bucha, and Irpin. Above all, his visit to Bucha made him aware of how important standards such as the Geneva Conventions, international humanitarian law, are. On site, he became very aware that these standards had not been upheld in Bucha. Bucha stands as a symbol of atrocities of the war like no other place in Ukraine. Some bodies were found with their hands tied behind their backs.

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in 2022, the Archdiocese of Cologne has supported aid projects in Ukraine with more than 1.2 million euros, according to its own statements. "We must catch people," says Woelki. "We will continue to engage." We must stand by the Ukrainians, but also see that people on the other side are also losing relatives, he said, looking at Russia.

18:29 Ukraine Reports Increased Russian Attacks in Kherson RegionRussian troops are increasing their activities near the village of Krynky in the Kherson region, prompting Ukrainian forces to seek new positions, says Dmytro Lykhovyi, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Tavria military group. The small village is a key settlement in the heavily contested Dnipro bridgehead in the Russian-occupied Kherson region. Before the war against Ukraine, fewer than 1,000 people lived there. "Seven (Russian) attacks were repelled at a bridgehead on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson Oblast, north of the village of Krynky, where our units have taken up new positions. The enemy is more active there than last week," says Lychovyi on Ukrainian state television. Due to the marshy terrain, it is difficult to build fortifications, set up observation posts, and establish firing positions in the area, the spokesman said. "If Russian troops use artillery in hot weather and drop incendiary munitions from drones, fires break out." This makes it difficult to hold positions, and Ukrainian forces have to relocate, Lykhovyi added.

18:05 Russian Medium-Range Bomber Crashes in Siberia

The Russian Air Force has lost a medium-range bomber of the Tu-22M3 type (NATO code Backfire) in a crash in Siberia. The aircraft crashed in uninhabited territory near Irkutsk during a routine flight, according to the state news agency TASS. The crew was able to bail out safely. A technical problem with the four-seat supersonic bomber is suspected as the cause of the incident.

The bomber was developed in the late 1960s and built in various variants until 1993. Originally designed as a long-range bomber, the refueling probe was removed following arms negotiations, making it a medium-range bomber. The Tu-22 can be loaded with guided missiles, cruise missiles, and possibly also the hypersonic "Kinshal" missile.

17:34 Ukraine Reports Dead and Injured in Russian Glide Bomb Attacks on Kharkiv Region

Authorities report several attacks by Russian forces using glide bombs in the eastern Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, resulting in deaths and injuries. In the Kupiansk district, Russian troops hit a civilian enterprise, killing two civilians and injuring one, according to the state news agency "Ukrinform" citing a Telegram post by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the military administration of the region. In a separate glide bomb attack on the city of Solotschiw, six people were injured, including a 12-year-old child, the regional police communications department reported on Telegram.

17:03 Lukashenko Calls for Talks Between Russia and Ukraine Again

Amid the Ukrainian offensive in the Russian border region of Kursk, Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has again called for negotiations. "We should sit down at the negotiating table and end this conflict. Neither the Ukrainians, nor the Russians, nor the Belarusians need it," Lukashenko said in an interview with Russian state television Rossija, according to the Belarusian news agency Belta. Belarus is a Russian ally and supports Moscow in its war against Ukraine. Since the beginning of the war, the country has provided its territory to Russian troops to invade northern Ukraine. Lukashenko has repeatedly offered his services as a mediator for peace talks. He also stated that the West, and especially high-ranking U.S. representatives, are interested in escalating the conflict. "They want us to destroy each other," Lukashenko said. Ukraine has been defending itself against a Russian invasion since February 2022.

16:46 General Freuding: Ukrainians Aware of Risks of Their Operation

The military coordinator of German Ukraine aid, Major General Christian Freuding, can understand the Ukrainian decision to launch an offensive on Russian territory. "Wherever the military leader has the opportunity to take the initiative, he must do so. According to my impressions and conversations, the Ukrainians are aware of the risks they are taking with this operation, but it can lead to significant momentum if it is successfully carried out," Freuding said in the Bundeswehr video format "Nachgefragt". Freuding was in Ukraine for talks in recent days. The advance is a "good indicator that the Ukrainian armed forces continue to have the will and capability to succeed in this war and win it," Freuding explained.

The strength of the Ukrainian forces for this offensive operation are four brigades. That's 4,000 to 6,000 soldiers, says Freuding. From Ukrainian territory, they are supported by 2,000 to 4,000 men and women in logistics, but also in air defense. "The depth of the territory taken is approximately 30 kilometers, the width approximately 65 kilometers," says Freuding. "The total area in which Ukrainian forces are operating - not controlling, but operating - is estimated at around 1,000 square kilometers. This is interesting because it's roughly the same order of magnitude that the Ukrainian forces have lost to the Russian forces since the beginning of the year."

16:19 Reports: Ukraine deploys British Challenger 2 tanks on Russian territoryIn the ongoing cross-border incursion of Ukraine into Russia, the Ukrainian army is deploying British Challenger 2 tanks. This is reported by the British media BBC and Sky News, citing unnamed sources. Previously, the British Ministry of Defence had stated that there was no change in policy and that Ukraine had the right to use weapons supplied by the UK on Russian territory. However, Storm Shadow missiles were excluded from this. The ministry did not comment on the specific weapons involved in the current deployment on Russian territory. The anonymous sources told the BBC and Sky News that this also includes modern Challenger 2 tanks. At least 14 of these tanks have been in use in Ukraine since January 2023, with one British tank confirmed destroyed in September 2023.

15:58 Ukraine denies involvement in Nord Stream sabotage againThe Ukrainian government denies involvement in the sabotage act against the Baltic Sea pipeline Nord Stream. Instead, it is very likely that Russia is responsible for the September 2022 attack, says Mikhailo Podolyak, an advisor to President Volodymyr Zelensky, to the news agency Reuters today. "Such an act can only be carried out with large technical and financial resources," says Podolyak. "And who had all that at the time of the attack? Only Russia." Three of the four pipelines that pumped Russian gas directly to Germany were destroyed in the attacks. The investigations into the clarification are being led by the Federal Prosecutor General in Karlsruhe. On Wednesday, it became known that a first arrest warrant had been issued against a Ukrainian living in Poland. However, the diving instructor was able to flee to Ukraine. It is suspected that the act is connected to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine, which began with the invasion in February 2022.

15:40 Zelensky reports capture of Russian city of SudjaAccording to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukrainian soldiers have completely taken control of the Russian city of Sudja in the Kursk region. There, a command center of the Ukrainian military is being established, says Zelensky (see entry 15:21). The Ukrainian television channel 1+1 had already broadcast footage on Wednesday that was said to show the small town, located around ten kilometers from the border, under Ukrainian control. Vehicles and equipment of the Russian military can be seen burning, and Ukrainian soldiers distributing aid to locals and removing Russian flags from administrative buildings.

15:21 Ukraine Establishes Military Command in Kursk Region

Following the advance of Ukrainian troops into the Russian neighboring region of Kursk, Kyiv has set up a military command for the territory under its control. The command is to ensure the maintenance of law and order and address the urgent needs of the population, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi. General-Major Eduard Moskalyov has been appointed as the head of the command. Syrskyi further stated that the Ukrainian military has taken control of 82 locations and 1,150 square kilometers of territory since the start of the offensive.

14:57 Moscow Announces More Troops for Border Regions

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov has announced additional troops and resources for the regions of Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk bordering Ukraine. Belousov stated in Moscow that the General Staff has prepared a plan with additional measures, focusing on improving the efficiency of troop management in cooperation with other security agencies. The focus was on the Belgorod region, and Belousov stated that he would personally oversee the implementation of the plan. The aim is to protect Russia's territorial integrity, population, and infrastructure in the border regions. This includes better coordination between the Defense Ministry, the FSB, the National Guard, and other security agencies. Meanwhile, the Defense Ministry reported the destruction of Ukrainian positions on Russian territory, although these claims are unverified by independent sources.

Last Tuesday, Kyiv's ground troops entered the Kursk region for the first time since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine nearly two and a half years ago. Since then, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers have advanced, taking control of dozens of settlements. The intrusion of enemy troops with tanks and heavy artillery has sparked widespread surprise in Russia about the state of its border.

14:26 Media Campaign and State of Emergency - Russia Complains: Victims of Ukrainian Aggression

The conflict with Ukraine has long since evolved into a war of images. Video footage shows destroyed military positions, media channels report alleged partial victories. Moscow is now using the ongoing Kursk offensive to spread another distorted narrative.

13:58 Russians Flee Border Region: "We Hid in the Bushes"

Following the advance of Ukrainian soldiers into the Russian border region of Kursk, refugees report harrowing moments. "We hid in the bushes," says Tatyana Anikeyeva to Russian state television. According to her own account, she had to leave the village of Sudzha in a hurry. "The sound of gunfire continued non-stop. The house was shaking," she says.

13:41 Governor of Kursk: Ukrainian Rocket Intercepted Over Lgov

For over a week now, Ukrainian troops have been engaged in combat with Russian soldiers after an unexpected border crossing into the Russian region of Kursk. The acting governor of Kursk, Alexei Smirnov, has ordered the evacuation of the Glushkovo district, located northwest of Sudja. This evacuation order suggests that Ukrainian soldiers are advancing in the area. According to Russian reports, more than 120,000 residents of the region have already been evacuated to safety. Russian troops have intercepted a Ukrainian rocket over the city of Lgov in the Russian region of Kursk, according to the acting governor Alexei Smirnov. Falling debris injured two local residents, Smirnov reported.

13:18 Russia: Claims to Have Taken Village of Iwaniwka in Donetsk

Russian troops have taken the village of Iwaniwka in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, according to reports from the Moscow government. The state-run Russian news agency Interfax reported this, citing the defense ministry.

12:42 Umbach: "Russia Has Transitioned to More Active Sabotage"

Following suspicions of sabotage at the Cologne-Wahn barracks, the question arises: How secure is Germany against hybrid attacks from Russia? Security expert Frank Umbach sees a new chapter opening after a phase of restraint. Extremists from both the right and left played a significant role in this.

12:11 Little Relief for Eastern Front Despite Push into Russian Territory

The Ukraine reports heavy fighting on the eastern front of the country. Despite the Ukrainian push into Russian territory on the northern border, the main front in Ukraine is not being relieved. "Despite the events on Russian territory, the enemy continues to maintain the majority of its troops in this direction and is trying to achieve successes," says the officer Serhiy Zehozkiy on television. The Ukrainian General Staff counts 58 battles. This is the highest number of battles reported for a single day this month.

11:41 Munz: "Would Cause Great Uproar in Russia"

Reports are circulating in Russia that conscripts are being sent to the Kursk Oblast to halt the Ukrainian advance. ntv-Russia correspondent Rainer Munz explains the significance of this and reports on the arrest of a US citizen in Russia.

11:02 Chechen Unit Claims to Have Recovered Village in Kursk

Russian troops have reportedly recaptured the village of Martynovka in the Kursk Oblast, according to the commander of the Chechen Achmat unit, General-Major Apti Alaudinov, on Russian state television. However, such claims about the combat situation cannot be independently confirmed.

10:37 Russian: Moscow's Soldiers in Kursk Simply Fled

The situation in the Kursk region, attacked by Ukrainian military, remains unclear. However, President Selenskyj is shedding some light on the motives behind the attack. Meanwhile, residents of the area complain that they have been abandoned by the Russian leadership and military.

10:13 Russia Declares State of Emergency for Region BelgorodThe Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations has also declared a federal state of emergency for the Belgorod Oblast. This follows the declaration in the neighboring Kursk Oblast, where Ukrainian soldiers unexpectedly entered on August 6. Minister Alexander Kurenko stated that the situation in Belgorod remains complex and tense. "As a result of Ukrainian armed groups' terrorist attacks in the Belgorod Oblast, residential buildings and infrastructure facilities have been damaged, with casualties and injuries reported."

10:00 Ukraine and US Defense Ministers Discuss SituationUkrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov held a consultation with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on the combat situation and Ukraine's military needs. Umerov thanked Austin for "continuous and comprehensive support since the start of Russia's large-scale invasion," according to the Defense Ministry in Kyiv.

09:31 WSJ: Zelenskyy Approved Nord Stream SabotagePrivate businesspeople initiated a small operation, supervised by a high-ranking general, to sabotage the Nord Stream pipeline, the Wall Street Journal reports. President Zelenskyy initially approved the plan but later attempted, unsuccessfully, to call it off. The sabotage, which cost $300,000 and was carried out by a small crew of six on a small yacht, was reportedly driven by a few people's determination to risk their lives for their country. Zelenskyy reacted after CIA intervention and wanted to stop the operation, but his then-commander-in-chief, Valeriy Saluschnyy, continued the sabotage.

08:48 Ukraine Shoots Down All 29 Russian DronesUkraine reports shooting down all 29 Russian drones launched overnight. Russia also fired three guided Ch-59 missiles, according to reports.

08:08 Ukraine Destroys Russian Kasta Radar - Costing $60 MillionUkrainian military intelligence and defense forces destroyed a Russian Kasta radar in the Saporischschja war zone, the SBU press office reports. The long-range reconnaissance radar costs around $60 million to manufacture. "This radar was essentially the 'eye' of the Russian air defense system that controlled our airspace. The enemy hid it in the rear, carefully camouflaged it, and frequently moved it. This time, they managed to track it down and attack the target to destroy it," the statement explains.

07:28 Ukraine: Kursk to Become 'Buffer Zone'The Ukrainian army states it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Russian region of Kursk to Russia and Ukraine, and establish a buffer zone in the area where its troops have launched a major offensive. "Establishing a buffer zone in the Kursk region is a step to protect our border communities from daily enemy shelling," says Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

06:45 Russia seeks laborers via job portals for trench digging in KurskAs reported by CNN, Russian job portals are advertising positions for trench digging in the Kursk region as Ukrainian forces continue to gain ground in the Russian border area. The Ukraine claims to control 74 settlements in the region. Job listings seek "general laborers" capable of excavating fortifications in the Kursk area, with advertised salaries ranging from 150,000 to 371,000 rubles (approximately $1,600 to $4,000 USD).

05:52 Ukraine captures over 100 Russian soldiers in KurskUkrainian forces operating in the Kursk region have captured over 100 Russian soldiers, according to Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi in a report to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Ukrainian forces have advanced one to two kilometers in various areas.

02:39 Further evacuation ordered in KurskIn the Russian oblast of Kursk, more residents must leave their homes following Ukraine's advance. Governor Alexei Smirnov has ordered the evacuation of the village of Glushkovo, home to approximately 4,500 people, located 11 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. Two days ago, Smirnov reported that 121,000 people had been evacuated or left the region on their own.

23:58 Ukrainian General Staff confirms attacks on Russian military airfieldsThe Ukrainian General Staff has confirmed attacks on four Russian air bases overnight. The military airfields in the Voronezh, Kursk, and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts host, among others, army aircraft and fighter jets of the Su-34 and Su-35 classes. Key targets were oil and lubricant storage facilities and aircraft hangars. The consequences of the attacks are still being assessed.

23:24 US citizen arrested in RussiaA district court in Moscow has sentenced a US citizen to 15 days in jail for disorderly conduct. The district court ordered the American to spend 15 days in administrative arrest for "petty hooliganism." Earlier, the country's top investigatory body had reported initiating a criminal case against the US citizen for violence against a public official, which carries up to five years in prison, according to the Russian news agency TASS. The man had refused to provide his personal details at a hotel and became aggressive, and later struck a police officer while being taken to a police station. The US government has expressed restraint in response to the incident. "We are aware of these reports of the arrest of another American citizen in Russia," says Vedant Patel, spokesperson for the US Department of State, to reporters. "We are endeavoring to gather as much information as possible to clarify the consular situation and to determine if consular assistance is possible."

22:10 Ukraine reports Russian attack on Odessa portRussia's military is reportedly targeting the port infrastructure of Odessa, injuring at least two people, according to local authorities. The two known cases involve a port employee and a driver of grain transports, the General Prosecutor's Office reports. The attack used a ballistic missile, according to the responsible governor, Oleh Kiper. Russia has not yet commented on the incident.

21:50 Defense Minister Pistorius warns of increased vigilance after sabotage alerts in the militaryDefense Minister Boris Pistorius has called for increased attention following security incidents at the Cologne-Wahn air force base and the NATO support site in Geilenkirchen. "We have reacted quickly to both incidents, sealed off access points, intensified controls, involved investigative authorities, and ordered laboratory tests. These incidents show that we must remain vigilant," Pistorius told Spiegel. "Of course, we will also review our security measures and adjust them if necessary. This has already been initiated," the SPD politician emphasized. There are currently no concrete indications of a connection between the two incidents in Cologne-Wahn and Geilenkirchen. "Now we must await further investigation results and act calmly. We rely on the proven cooperation with the competent investigative authorities," said Pistorius (also see entries from 21:10, 18:55, and 18:24).

21:30 Austria: Prosecutor brings first charges in Russia espionage scandalThe Austrian prosecutor's office has filed charges for the first time against former constitutional protection agent Egisto Ott. This includes charges of espionage for Russia. Ott is accused, among other things, of having commissioned another employee, as a civil servant in the Ministry of the Interior in Vienna, to obtain information about the participants of a meeting of European intelligence services on behalf of an MP from the right-wing populist FPÖ party. Both Ott and the former FPÖ MP Hans-Jörg Jenewein are charged with violating official secrets, with up to three years in prison possible. A date for the start of the trial has not yet been set. In particular, Ott is said to have provided Jenewein with the names of several intelligence service employees, thereby endangering, among other things, "the maintenance of public national security and the success of future intelligence activities." Jenewein is also accused of having passed on confidential documents from the parliament, to which he had access through his participation in the investigative committee on the so-called Ibiza affair.

21:10 After Sabotage Alarm at German Armed Forces: CDU Sees Defense Ministry ResponsiblePolice and state protection are investigating a security incident at the waterworks of the Air Force Base Cologne-Wahn due to suspicion of a sabotage action against the German Armed Forces. "Abnormal water values" and then a hole in the fence were discovered, a spokesperson for the German Armed Forces said at the base. CDU defense politician Serap Güler now sees the Defense Ministry responsible for clarifying open questions: "The ministry must now immediately clarify how an outsider was able to gain access to supposedly well-secured military bases," she told Spiegel. "At the same time, it is commendable that the incidents were detected early," said Güler (see also entries from 18:55 and 18:24).

