The US government has approved the sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany.

The sale of PAC-3 MSE Patriot missiles was reportedly approved by the U.S. Department of State. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has officially notified the U.S. Congress, which must still approve the arms deal.

The deal will "improve Germany's ability to address current and future threats and enhance the defensive capabilities of its armed forces," the agency explained. It will also support Germany in its goal of enhancing its "national and territorial defense, as well as interoperability with the armed forces of the U.S. and NATO."

A spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Defense confirmed the purchase on Friday. Germany intends to "acquire up to 600 Patriot air defense missiles through a government-to-government contract with the U.S. government," the spokesperson stated. "The acquisition serves to replenish the ammunition stockpile of the German Armed Forces and to replace the guided missiles provided to Ukraine."

Germany had supplied Ukraine with a third Patriot system from its own stocks in the summer. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies for the provision of such systems to defend against Russian air strikes.

The acquisition of up to 600 Patriot air defense missiles by Germany includes the Patriot air defense missile system. This purchase aims to replenish the ammunition stockpile of the German Armed Forces and provide a replacement for the missiles given to Ukraine.

Read also: