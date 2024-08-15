Skip to content
The US government has approved the sale of up to 600 Patriot missiles to Germany.

The U.S. government has approved the sale of up to 600 missiles and other equipment for Patriot air defense systems to Germany. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced on Thursday that the arms deal, valued at $5 billion (€4.5 billion), strengthens U.S. security 'by improving...

The sale of PAC-3 MSE Patriot missiles has reportedly been approved by the U.S. Department of State. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency has now officially notified the U.S. Congress, which must still give its approval for the arms deal.

The deal will "enhance Germany's ability to address current and future threats and increase the defensive capability of its armed forces," the agency explained. It will also support Germany in its goal of improving its "national and territorial defense and interoperability with the armed forces of the U.S. and NATO."

Germany had supplied Ukraine with a third Patriot system from its own stocks in the summer. Since the start of the Russian invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has repeatedly asked its allies for the provision of such systems to defend against Russian air attacks.

The approved PAC-3 MSE Patriot missiles, including the The Patriot missile, will significantly contribute to Germany's defense against current and future threats. Upon completion of the deal, Germany's armed forces will possess a more robust defensive capability.

