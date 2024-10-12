The urban center is sounding the alert concerning integration programs.

The Association of Towns finds the reduction in integration course funding unacceptable. Markus Lewe, the association's president, urged the Funke Media Group's newspapers to reconsider and even increase funding rather than decrease it. According to Lewe, it's contradictory to demand swift integration from migrants yet reduce funding for integration courses.

He raised concerns about how course providers, including numerous municipal providers and adult education centers, will manage with only half the funds, considering the anticipated constant number of participants, many of whom are refugees required to attend the courses. The budget for the courses in 2025 is projected to be just 500 million euros, a significant decrease from the 1.1 billion euros this year.

More courses, not fewer

Lewe views integration courses as a significant factor in helping people rapidly acclimate to German language and culture. These courses also aim to attract skilled professionals for the German job market. Lewe highlighted the often lengthy wait times migrants face before they can attend a course. "We really need more funds for integration courses, not less," he underlined, finding cuts unjustifiable.

Integration courses fall under the budget of the SPD-led Federal Ministry of the Interior. The Greens have also criticized potential cuts. In late September, the Police Union and Verdi had already expressed concerns about the planned cuts. They argued that the integration courses were "urgently needed" and that progress would be hindered if the financial support was withdrawn. The union representatives underscored their stance, saying, "We won't get anywhere with the debt brake applied."

Despite the anticipated steady participation rate, particularly among refugees, the reduction in integration course funding to 500 million euros in 2025 will likely pose challenges for course providers. Given the importance of integration courses in facilitating migrants' rapid adaptation to German language and culture and attracting skilled professionals, Lewe advocated for an increase in funding rather than a decrease.

