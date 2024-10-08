The upcoming tropical storm is relentlessly hammering the devastated Florida region.

Only about ten days have passed since Hurricane "Helene" brought death and devastation to Florida. The state is still grappling with the aftermath of the storm, and another tropical storm is predicted to strike. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is concerned and declares a state of emergency in 35 counties due to the anticipated arrival of Tropical Storm "Milton." According to the National Weather Service, the current storm in the Gulf of Mexico's western region is projected to intensify into a larger hurricane heading towards Florida.

As reported by the weather service, "Milton" is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast mid-week. The area is still recovering from the destruction caused by Hurricane "Helene," which hit the region on September 26 as a Category 4 storm. Over 210 lives were lost in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, and Virginia, with 14 deaths in Florida alone. Many buildings were damaged or destroyed, and power outages were reported in various places.

With the U.S. presidential election approaching within just a month, managing the aftermath of the storm carries political implications. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has been spreading misinformation, alleging that disaster relief funds intended for hurricane victims are being misused by the government of Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden to aid migrants.

In response, the White House criticized these individuals who "aim to create chaos to further their political objectives." They labeled this disinformation as "untrue, harmful, and it must be stopped immediately," as stated by Communications Director Ben LaBolt and the Digital Strategy Director at the White House, Christian Tom, in a joint statement.

Despite the ongoing recovery from Hurricane "Helene," Florida faces another threat with Tropical Storm "Milton" predicted to intensify into a hurricane. The National Weather Service warns that "Milton" is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast, potentially causing more destruction and hardship for the region.

Read also: