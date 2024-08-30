- The upcoming summer of 2024 is excessively scorching.

Summer 2024 in Germany saw temperatures soaring beyond the norm. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach shares this info, basing it on preliminary assessments from roughly 2,000 measurement stations.

The average temp hovered at 18.5 degrees Celsius, a whopping 2.2 degrees higher than the standard from 1961 to 1990. Contrast that with the newer reference period of 1991 to 2020 (17.6 degrees), and the gap widens to 0.9 degrees.

Summer was a rollercoaster ride: it began chillier, only heating up towards the end. According to DWD, August concluded with an uncommon high temperature disparity. Despite some intense local rainfall incidents, sunshine span remained within reasonable boundaries.

The German Weather Service (DWD) released a weather report, indicating that August ended with unusual temperature disparities. To stay updated on future weather patterns, it's recommended to frequently check the weather report provided by the DWD.

Read also: