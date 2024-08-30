Skip to content
Summer's scorching heat draws to a close once more. Did any new temperature records get shattered?

 John Stellmacher
This past summer experienced temperatures above the norm (Historical photo).
Summer 2024 in Germany saw temperatures soaring beyond the norm. The German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach shares this info, basing it on preliminary assessments from roughly 2,000 measurement stations.

The average temp hovered at 18.5 degrees Celsius, a whopping 2.2 degrees higher than the standard from 1961 to 1990. Contrast that with the newer reference period of 1991 to 2020 (17.6 degrees), and the gap widens to 0.9 degrees.

Summer was a rollercoaster ride: it began chillier, only heating up towards the end. According to DWD, August concluded with an uncommon high temperature disparity. Despite some intense local rainfall incidents, sunshine span remained within reasonable boundaries.

Law enforcement officials were dispatched to a disturbance in Recklinghausen on a Wednesday,...
Panorama

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual.

In Recklinghausen, regrettably, three law enforcement rounds resulted in the fatal shooting of an individual. During a law enforcement operation in Recklinghausen, a 33-year-old individual met their end, with authorities pointing towards a tense situation involving the deceased as the cause. Information is now surfacing that this person was grappling

 Yaroslav Smith
Singer Melanie Müller lodges an appeal against her sentence. (Archived Picture)
Panorama

Melanie Müller challenges her imposed penalty

Music artist Melanie Müller, recognized as 'Ballermann', is found guilty by the Leipzig District Court for displaying the Hitler salute during a performance. Despite the verdict, the 36-year-old vocalist denies her sentencing.

 Lauren Adams
During a visit to New Zealand in November 2015, Maori King Tuheitia engaged with then-Prince...
Panorama

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69

Maori Monarch Tuheitia passes away at the age of 69 New Zealand's Maori King, Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero, Has Ceased to Exist. Shortly After Celebrating 18 Years as Monarch, He Peacefully Departed This World Surrounded By Family Following a Heart Operation In a Hospital, According to His Office&

 Max Becker
