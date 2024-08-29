- The upcoming performance will showcase a fresh and distinct approach.

Double Duty for Sebastian Pufpaff (47): Instead of merely heading "TV total" once a week in winter, Sebastian Pufpaff now has a second gig. ProSieben confirmed this change on August 29.

The classic show concocted by Stefan Raab (57), which Pufpaff has been overseeing since November 2021, will continue to air during prime-time on Wednesday evenings. Nevertheless, a "TV total" twin show will also air weekly, sharing the timeslot of 20:15 Uhr, on a different day of the week. As of now, ProSieben hasn't specified which day this will be.

"TV total" with a Twist

"Double prime-time, double ProSieben, once traditional 'TV total', once with a twist," Pufpaff declared in a release from the channel. "TV total is getting a sibling, of course with the charm, wit, and humor of 'TV total'. But with a new and distinct flavor." However, details on how the twin shows will differ from the original program are yet to be revealed.

For now, the twin shows are only planned for the winter season and not extended beyond. ProSieben's head of the channel, Hannes Hiller, explained the reasoning behind this decision: "Given the show's strong ratings, it makes perfect sense to dedicate another evening to Sebastian Pufpaff during the winter." As per the release, the most successful episode of the year drew in 3.1 million viewers. According to insights from the industry service "DWDL", the "TV Total" duo might debut at the end of November or early December.

The first person overseeing the classic "TV total" show is Stefan Raab. Despite having a twin show sharing its timeslot, the original program featuring Pufpaff will still air on Wednesday evenings.

