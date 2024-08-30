The Upcoming Eurovision Song Contest 2025 is Scheduled to Take Place in Basel

For folks residing in Germany, particularly Baden-Württemberg, they won't need to trek far for the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) the following year. The official announcement has been made that the competition will take place in 2025, right in Basel. The city is eagerly preparing with set goals as the host.

Switzerland is set to host the ESC in 2025, following Nemo's triumph at this year's contest in Malmo, Sweden, with the hit song "The Code". The exact location of the event has been revealed: it's going down in Basel, the country's third-largest city.

The ESC organizers shared the news on Instagram, along with important dates: the semi-finals will be held on May 13 and 15, 2025. The renowned grand ESC finale, where Germany, a part of the "Big Five" nations, automatically qualifies, is set for May 17, 2025.

The clip announcing the decision showcases Nemo's triumphant moments in Malmo, as well as breathtaking views of the Swiss Alps. Black-and-white footage of past contests and glimpses of modern Basel are also included. This intriguing city lies right on the Rhine, touching the German-Swiss boundary.

Public Viewing at the Stadium

Surprisingly, Basel outshone the competition from Geneva and even beat Zurich, which had previously withdrawn from the bidding process. As a city on the borders of Germany and France, Basel promoted its bid with the theme "Crossing Borders". The neighboring Lörrach in Germany even made an appearance in the promotional film.

The St. Jakobshalle, with a capacity of 12,000 spectators, is slated to be the venue. The "Tagesanzeiger" reports a public viewing event is also planned for the adjacent football stadium. But wait, there's more: the Steinenvorstadt entertainment strip is planning to transform into a "Eurovision Street", while a local band stage will be set up on the Barfüsserplatz.

Switzerland will be hosting the international competition, originally named the Grand Prix Eurovision de la Chanson, for the third time. The first event took place in Lugano in 1956, and another was held in Lausanne in 1989.

The St. Jakobshalle, with its capacity of 12,000 spectators, will be the venue for the entertaining Eurovision Song Contest in 2025. The public is also invited to enjoy the contest at the adjacent football stadium during a planned viewing event.

Read also: