- The Unusual Discussion Surrounding Goretzka in Bayern Munich's Circle

Matthias Sammer (56) is peeved about Leon Goretzka's treatment by FC Bayern Munich and the German national team. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has opted for Goretzka for the home Euro. FC Bayern hoped to offload the well-compensated and yearning-for-playing-time pro this summer.

Sammer confessed at a Prime Video event in Munich that he's "walking on eggshells" with this matter. The ex-DFB sports director and FC Bayern's sports director has known Goretzka, who "definitely has his own agenda", since he was 16.

"Unusual for FC Bayern Munich"

"FC Bayern Munich has chosen to handle it this way. The reasons are beyond my understanding. Personally, I wouldn't have done it, but I also don't pay his salary, I don't know what the coach thinks of him, I don't know their long-term strategy," Sammer explained. "It's something unusual for FC Bayern Munich, I've never seen it happen out in the open."

Sammer stressed: "I'm not condemning anything, I'm just pondering what this means for an individual's spirit. I've never seen this before, not even at the highest international level." Goretzka isn't "an aspiring player", he's already bagged titles. "If I no longer need someone, I can find a different solution without making it a public spectacle."

Sammer talks about "significance"

Goretzka is no longer a mainstay in FC Bayern's defensive midfield. He was also utilized in defense during preseason. In the last Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, the contracted-until-June-30, 2026, player was only brought on in the 90th minute.

If a player is publicly criticized, it has a "significance", Sammer thinks. "I personally don't think this is the correct approach, but that doesn't mean I'm right."

"Promote people publicly"

Sammer also recalled debates about Munich defenders Dayot Upamecano and Min-jae Kim, as well as Matthijs de Ligt, who was later sold to Manchester United. "I would never attempt to publicly criticize someone who I expect to deliver in three weeks. I wouldn't do that personally," said Sammer, who also serves as an expert for Prime Video during this Champions League season. "It's always good and valuable to support and defend people publicly, but it's different behind the scenes."

Sammer also brought up the example of national player Joshua Kimmich, whose former Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel sparked a midfield debate. "We can argue: Is he the right six? Is he the right right-back? But we can't argue he gives his all on the pitch," said Sammer.

