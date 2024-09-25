The unsavory Borussia Dortmund stands against an unfavorable discussion

There's been an air of hope at Borussia Dortmund for weeks, but the devastating 1:5 loss in Stuttgart has amplified the tension. The only way to lessen the growing doubt is by securing a victory against Bochum. Two promising prospects might be drafted into the team.

Nuri Şahin was grinning once more, but the crushing defeat against VfB Stuttgart continued to burden the Borussia Dortmund coach's conscience. "Was that the longest press conference ever? Does it always feel like this when you lose matches?", Şahin mused after the question-and-answer session, which garnered far more attention to the 1:5 loss against VfB than to the upcoming match against VfL Bochum on Friday (20.30 CET at DAZN and available in the live ticker at ntv.de).

"We've examined and dissected everything very meticulously. Explaining it all to you would take an eternity," Şahin pointed out: "I'll summarize it briefly: nothing went right." But just because everything went wrong, that doesn't mean everything is broken. He wanted to steer clear of rekindling a tiresome argument. "It would be detrimental if I said the guys have a problem with their mindset. We win and lose together. We're all in the same boat." He observed a self-critical response from his team, which is crucial for the team's growth.

"The truth lies on the pitch"

"The truth lies on the pitch. We have to prove ourselves there and demonstrate that we're progressing," the coach insisted: "We're all responsible, that's our duty, that's why we have this job, that's why these players are Borussia Dortmund, to live up to the expectations of this club." And those expectations are high. Only a victory at home against Bochum will suffice, otherwise, the gap to the top will be substantial early on. However, VfL will display the qualities that Borussia Dortmund despises. "We, of course, want a response to that performance," Şahin said, aware that the loss against Stuttgart can't be redeemed. He requested "a totally different look" and anticipates "a completely different game" on Friday.

Şahin wasn't dismissing himself, acknowledging that he didn't make the right choices in Stuttgart, his strategies and ideas fell flat. He left open the possibility of implementing a major lineup overhaul. Potential new starters could be the 18-year-old Belgian international Julien Duranville and the new acquisition from TSG Hoffenheim, Maximilian Beier. "We need to manage Julien cautiously due to his injury history. But we now feel that he's very close. The same goes for Maxi Beier. I was one of those who really wanted him. Both will be vital for us this season," Şahin said.

But turning to the disaster in Stuttgart: "We knew setbacks were coming. Not to this extent, we didn't foresee it and didn't anticipate delivering such a performance," Şahin said: "But it's happened now, and we're looking forward. On Friday, it has to go one way. It's about the three points we want and need." Because he's not constructing a house of cards at Borussia Dortmund, and it's not like they'll dismantle everything and start again after a defeat. On Friday, we'll see just how resilient the current structure is.

Despite his optimistic approach, Nuri Sahin could not forget the disappointing performance against Stuttgart, with the 1:5 loss still weighing heavily on his mind. In an effort to shake off the recent setback, Borussia Dortmund's coach is considering bringing in new faces to boost the team, potentially giving Nuri Sahin an opportunity to work with 18-year-old Belgian international Julien Duranville and Maximilian Beier, who recently joined from TSG Hoffenheim.

Read also: