The University of Virginia unexpectedly announces the retirement of basketball coach Tony Bennett.

A three-time Coach of the Year at a national level, Bennett boasts a record of 364 wins to 136 losses with the Cavaliers. He led the men's team to their inaugural NCAA national title in 2019, a year following Virginia's notorious elimination in the opening round of March Madness.

In 2018, with a #1 seed and heavy favorites, UVA faced off against #16 seed University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) in the annual NCAA men's basketball postseason tournament. History was made when UMBC defeated Bennett's squad, becoming the first 16 seed to knock out a 1 seed in tournament history.

To Bennett's merit, he masterminded one of the most extraordinary comeback narratives in sports history the subsequent year.

UVA revisited the championship game the following year, once again as a top seed, and triumphed over Texas Tech in overtime to secure the program's first victory.

Throughout his 15-year reign as Cavaliers' head coach, Virginia has amassed two ACC tournament titles and six ACC regular-season championships.

Before the upcoming season, Bennett and Virginia agreed on an extension to keep him with the team until 2030. Unfortunately, the school suddenly announced his retirement without providing reasons.

Bennett will formally announce his retirement at a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. ET on October 18, at John Paul Jones Arena.

The Virginia men's basketball team will begin their season against Campbell on November 6.

Bennett's coaching achievements extend beyond basketball, as he has also been recognized for his contributions in various sports activities within the university.

Despite his impressive track record, Bennett's decision to retire from coaching sport at the Cavaliers came as a surprise to many followers of the team.

