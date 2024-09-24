The United States will hand over approximately 300 historically significant artifacts, encompassing various eras, back to India.

Marking the conclusion of their meeting, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Narendra Modi snapped a photo alongside several artifacts. This occurred during a recent interaction between the two leaders.

In the summertime, the United States and India established an accord aimed at shielding cultural properties by deterring illicit transactions and simplifying the process to restore stolen antiquities to India.

These relics, predominantly terracotta items from Eastern India, are anticipated to be returned to India "soon," as per the Indian government's announcement on Saturday.

The timing aligned with Modi's trip to Biden's hometown in Wilmington, Delaware, where Biden hosted a Quad summit over the weekend, focusing on strengthening the close relationship between the US, India, Japan, and Australia.

Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for his aid in the retrieval of these artifacts, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

Modi also emphasized that these artifacts weren't merely part of India's historical material culture but formed the very essence of its civilization and consciousness, as per the statement.

The artifacts encompassed various items such as sculptures and vases, dating back from 2000 BCE to 1900 CE. Some were made of materials like stone, metal, wood, and ivory.

Among the displayed items was a sandstone sculpture of Apsara, a celestial performer in Hindu and Buddhist mythologies, dating back to the 10th to 11th century CE in Central India. She wore ornamental headgear and a girdle adorned with tassels, posing in a position commonly found in Indian classical dance.

A fragment of a stone sculpture carved with a turbaned man, two women, and an elephant rider was also exhibited.

India has been grappling with protecting its valuable cultural assets from plunderers, although it has made significant progress lately.

In 2022, the US handed back 307 looted treasures to India as part of a 15-year examination into international trafficking networks. Over three-quarters of the repatriated objects, valued over $4 million, were traced back to the disgraced New York art dealer Subhash Kapoor, who was imprisoned for ten years by an Indian court for smuggling-related offenses.

Since 2016, the US has returned 578 cultural artifacts to India, with these repatriations playing an increasingly significant role in India-US cultural comprehension and exchange, according to India's Ministry of External Affairs.

The US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs has yet to respond to CNN's request for comment.

The handed-over artifacts will undoubtedly enrich India's art museums, showcasing a diverse range of styles from various eras.

The unique styles and artistic techniques used in these artifacts reflect the rich cultural history shared between the United States and India.

