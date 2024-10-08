The United States presently does not endeavor to reinvigorate the truce agreement between Israel and Hezbollah, according to seated authorities.

The United States' failure to halt Israel's extensive bombing assault and territorial invasion of Lebanon, which has resulted in over 1,400 deaths within three weeks and forced over a million to flee their homes, has sparked controversy over whether Benjamin Netanyahu's administration is disregarding the Biden administration's urgings for moderation, much like they did in Gaza. This leaves the White House once again appearing powerless.

Worry within the Biden administration is high, according to sources, that Israel's declared limited operation could grow into a larger-scale and prolonged conflict. Attempts led by the US to negotiate a truce between Israel and Hamas have faltered.

As in Gaza, US officials stated that Israel initially planned for a much wider incursion into Lebanon before the US persuaded them to scale back. However, they also acknowledge their diminished influence over Israel's military activities.

"We couldn't prevent them from taking action, but at least we can attempt to influence its form," one high-ranking US official told CNN, speaking anonymously to discuss private deliberations.

The truce proposal, put forth by the US along with France, had proposed a 21-day ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing for time to work on a broader agreement to return Israeli and Lebanese civilians to their homes in northern Israel and southern Lebanon.

"We support their capacity to target militants, to degrade Hezbollah's infrastructure, to degrade Hezbollah's effectiveness, but we are acutely aware of the multiple times in the past when Israel has launched what appeared to be limited operations and has stayed for months, or even years," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday. "And ultimately, that's not the outcome we seek."

Senior US officials also acknowledged their limited power to influence Israel's actions against Iran following Tehran's missile attack last week.

The US has been advising Israel against an overly aggressive retaliatory strike, the official said. However, they cautioned that what Israel considers a proportionate reaction may not align with the world's — including the US's — perception of a measured response.

President Joe Biden stated last week that he would not support Israel striking Iranian nuclear facilities, but it's unclear if the US has succeeded in deterring Israel from considering this option.

"The only leverage the Americans have at this moment is summoning the defense minister to Washington and buying time," Alon Pinkas, a former Israeli diplomat, told CNN.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is scheduled to meet with his US counterpart, Lloyd Austin, on Wednesday, a visit the Biden administration may hope will buy time for consultations and planning before Israel carries out its threatened retaliation against Iran. With Gallant in Washington, Pinkas stated that the US likely assumes Israel will wait to attack.

"This makes sense in a political science simulation game, not in Israeli politics," Pinkas said.

Netanyahu was in New York when Israel carried out the massive strike in Beirut that killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. An attack against Iran, though considerably more complex than striking a neighboring country, could still be accomplished despite the defense minister's absence, Pinkas said, particularly given the strained relationship between Netanyahu and Gallant.

Gallant stated that Israel is closely coordinating with the US as it prepares to strike back at Iran, but Israel will ultimately decide how it will respond.

"Everything is on the table," Gallant told CNN on Sunday.

‘The right moment’ for diplomacy

The US still hopes to see Lebanon ceasefire negotiations resume, officials said, and US officials maintain that the conflict can only be resolved diplomatically.

"We'll be having regular consultations with the Israelis, the Lebanese, and others regarding the right moment to pursue such an agreement," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

But "the Israelis have to get past certain things before we can revisit those discussions," said one senior administration official.

That official and another source stated that it's unclear at this point who the US would negotiate with over a ceasefire. Nasrallah and other senior Hezbollah leaders have been killed during Israel's operations in Lebanon. And while one US official expressed hope that the Lebanese government could now assert more control over the militant group, the Lebanese state is experiencing a similar power vacuum, having been without a president or a fully empowered Cabinet since October 2022.

Austin stated on Friday that he believes the Lebanese government has an opportunity to demonstrate "that it wants to care for its people" and draw support away from Hezbollah, especially now that the group's command chain has been significantly weakened at the strategic and operational levels.

However, Israel's relentless air campaign in Beirut could hinder the emergence of a functioning Lebanese government, one of the officials noted.

While the United States has generally endorsed this approach, several officials, including Austin, have raised concerns to Israel about minimizing harm to civilians in their airstrikes, specifically in the heavily populated southern Beirut area where several multi-story buildings have been reduced to rubble in recent weeks.

"The secretary has been quite firm about prioritizing civilian safety in the execution of operations, and this stance remains unchanged," Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, stated on Monday in response to a question regarding Israel's actions in Beirut. "This issue continues to be a point of discussion between Austin and Minister Gallant."

Israel argues that it's making efforts to reduce civilian casualties, citing its issuance of evacuation notices to Lebanese residents before undertaking operations. However, CNN teams in Beirut discovered last week that several Israeli attacks occurred without prior warning. Moreover, Israel sends evacuation orders via text messages late at night, when most people are asleep.

American officials are also apprehensive about Israel's actions so near to Beirut's main airport, which could potentially hinder the departure of American citizens through the limited commercial options that are still available.

Ryder revealed that discussions are underway between the US and Israel regarding the airport's safety, specifically in relation to American citizens residing in the country. Furthermore, State Department spokesperson Miller confirmed that the US has advised Israel to ensure that the roads leading to the airport in Beirut continue to operate smoothly.

