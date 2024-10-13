The United States plans to send approximately 100 troops to Israel for the operation of an advanced missile defense system, as tensions escalate.

The THAAD defense system has been utilized in the Middle East by the U.S. prior, with Maj. Gen. Patrick Ryder, the Pentagon spokesperson, confirming its deployment in a statement. This system was also utilized in Israel during 2019 for an exercise. The current deployment of extra U.S. forces to Israel stands out amid the increasing tension between Israel and Iran. Furthermore, the region is on high alert, anticipating a potential Israeli assault on Iran that could potentially intensify conflicts.

As per a U.S. defense source, approximately 100 troops are heading to Israel to manage the THAAD battery. This figure is typical for such operations in the country.

The primary purpose of the THAAD system is anti-ballistic missile defense, providing Israel with an enhanced protection against any potential future Iranian attack, should Iran decide to retaliate against any Israeli provocation.

The U.S. has been collaborating with Israel on their counterstrategy towards Iran's October 1 assault on the country. U.S. officials have conveyed their expectation that Israel avoid targeting Iranian nuclear facilities or oil fields. U.S. President Joe Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday, marking their first conversation in nearly two months. Biden advised that Israel's response should be proportionate.

Following the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, the U.S. has escalated its military presence in the Middle East. Enhanced air defenses have been set up across the region, additional warships and aircraft carriers have been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea, and additional troops have been sent to Cyprus to aid in potential evacuation planning, as reported by CNN earlier.

The deployment of the THAAD system was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

The U.S.'s deployment of the THAAD system in Israel is a clear demonstration of its political support for Israel's security, particularly in the face of threats from Iran.

Given the volatile political climate in the Middle East, the ongoing deployment of the THAAD system serves as a potential political bargaining chip in regional negotiations and diplomatic talks.

Read also: