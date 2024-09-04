The United States levies penalties against Russian broadcast network RT for meddling in election processes

The Treasury Department in Washington has imposed sanctions on ten individuals and two organizations, with this group including RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian, hackers, and a Kremlin-linked non-governmental organization. According to U.S. authorities, this group is being accused of utilizing artificial intelligence (AI) for disinformation campaigns meant to influence U.S. elections.

Attorney General Merrick Garland revealed that two of the individuals under sanction will face criminal prosecution by the U.S. Justice Department. Additionally, 32 internet domain names used by the Russian government and those protected by the Russian state have been seized.

Garland described the Russian activities as part of a "secret operation" intended to interfere with U.S. elections and alter their results. A spokesperson for the White House, John Kirby, confirmed that Putin was aware of these activities, stating, "He was aware of RT's activities."

Since the surprising victory of a Russia-leaning real estate mogul, Donald Trump, over Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election, U.S. intelligence services have frequently accused Russia of interfering in U.S. elections. In May, U.S. intelligence coordinator Avril Haines warned that China and Iran were also attempting the same, but Russia remained "the most active foreign aggressor." She further stated that the services were now more prepared than ever to counter these interference attempts.

The approaching U.S. presidential election, scheduled to take place in two months, is a significant event both nationally and internationally. Experts have expressed concerns for quite some time regarding cybercrime that may affect important elections in Western states. The primary worry is the potential use of AI to quickly create and widely distribute misleading content on a large scale.

The two individuals facing criminal prosecution by the U.S. Justice Department will be tried in the United States District Court. The sanctions imposed by the Treasury Department also include RT's editor-in-chief Margarita Simonian and are being administered by this court.

