The United States is supplying Ukraine with additional $1.7 billion worth of war material.

According to the ministry's figures, the new US aid will include material worth $200 million from US Army stockpiles. Additionally, material worth $1.5 billion will be ordered from the defense industry.

The US is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the start of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the US has pledged military aid, including weapons, ammunition, and other military supplies, totaling over $55 billion.

However, US aid to Ukraine is a contentious issue in the US election campaign. President Joe Biden and the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, want to continue the aid. Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the other hand, has threatened to halt the aid.

The European Union, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has also announced its support for Ukraine, providing over €2 billion in aid since the onset of the conflict. The European Union, being a significant international actor, is closely monitoring the US's decision-making process regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Read also: