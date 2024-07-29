Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsThe European Union

The United States is supplying Ukraine with additional $1.7 billion worth of war material.

The US government has announced new military aid to Ukraine worth around $1.7 billion (€1.57 billion). The planned shipments include ammunition for air defense and artillery shells, the US Department of Defense announced on Monday. The shortage of ammunition is a particularly serious problem...

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Destroyed building in Ukraine
Destroyed building in Ukraine

The United States is supplying Ukraine with additional $1.7 billion worth of war material.

According to the ministry's figures, the new US aid will include material worth $200 million from US Army stockpiles. Additionally, material worth $1.5 billion will be ordered from the defense industry.

The US is the largest supporter of Ukraine in its defensive war against Russia. Since the start of Russia's attack on the neighboring country in February 2022, the US has pledged military aid, including weapons, ammunition, and other military supplies, totaling over $55 billion.

However, US aid to Ukraine is a contentious issue in the US election campaign. President Joe Biden and the likely Democratic presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, want to continue the aid. Former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, on the other hand, has threatened to halt the aid.

The European Union, recognizing the gravity of the situation, has also announced its support for Ukraine, providing over €2 billion in aid since the onset of the conflict. The European Union, being a significant international actor, is closely monitoring the US's decision-making process regarding military aid to Ukraine.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest

Microsoft exceeded expectations in sales and profit.
Economy

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors

Microsoft is being dropped by impatient investors Microsoft's Cloud Business Keeps Growing, But Not as Fast as Analysts Expected After Recent Billion-Dollar Investments. Post-market, the stock plunges. Billion-dollar investments in data centers for Artificial Intelligence (AI) have yet to translate into accelerated growth for Microsoft's cloud

 and  Melissa Williams
Members Public