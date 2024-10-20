The United States is providing a million-dollar incentive for uncovering instances of Kremlin propaganda.

The United States Government allegedly implicates the Russian blog Rybar for inciting violence and inducing social division in the U.S., with speculated financing originating from a Russian defense corporation. A significant monetary reward up to $10 million (approximately 9.2 million euros) is reportedly offered for any intel on these foreign meddlers in the forthcoming November 5th presidential election.

The "Rewards for Justice" program from the U.S. Department of State named Rybar, indicating their presumed role in spreading discord, promoting social divisiveness, and inciting hatred and violence on U.S. digital platforms. Neither Rybar nor the Russian government has publicly commented on these accusations.

U.S. officials claim that Rybar has established a channel named "TexasvsUSA" on an online service and used it to advocate against illegal immigration. Furthermore, they operate two more channels endorsing pro-Russian propaganda. Based on U.S. Department of State info, Rybar is reportedly backed financially by the Russian defense conglomerate Rostec, which was subjected to sanctions by the United States' Treasury Department in 2022.

The Department of State encourages individuals with pertinent information, especially regarding nine individuals reportedly aiding Rybar in exerting malicious influence on the U.S. election, to approach the "Rewards for Justice" hotline.

Potential influence by Putin's circle

In early September, allegations surfaced that Russian President Vladimir Putin led a covert plan to manipulate the upcoming U.S. presidential election and weaken global support for Ukraine. According to U.S. intelligence analyses, the Kremlin targeted U.S. voters with political propaganda and deception.

As per U.S. authorities' claims, Putin's inner circle is said to be instrumental in this influence campaign, aimed at helping Republican candidate Donald Trump secure a second term at the White House. Measures include covert financing of an American media startup and orders to Russian PR firms to disseminate government-backed narratives to sway the presidential race, as reported by the U.S. Department of Justice and Treasury.

