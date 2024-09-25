The United States is hastily formulating a strategy to broker a truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

Global diplomats are collaborating with their counterparts from France and various other nations to attempt securing a diplomatic truce, temporarily halting hostilities along Israel's northern border while simultaneously revitalizing ceasefire negotiations for Gaza.

This endeavor arises in the wake of Israel's top military officer announcing on Wednesday that Israeli forces are preparing for a potential ground invasion into Lebanon.

American authorities have remained silent regarding specifics of the proposed strategy, but discussions surrounding the matter are incessant among diplomats in New York in preparation for this week's United Nations General Assembly gatherings. The extent of progress toward achieving an agreement remains uncertain.

On Monday evening, a US official informed CNN that the administration was on the verge of finalizing a strategy to mitigate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and Hamas, striving to keep negotiations discreet to preserve the delicate negotiations involving multiple nations.

The strategy might serve as a significant topic of discussion at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, scheduled for Wednesday, which France had initiated.

During an appearance on ABC's daytime talk show "The View," President Joe Biden hinted at ongoing negotiations to negotiate a ceasefire in Lebanon, facilitating subsequent peace discussions across the region.

"There's a possibility – I don't want to overstate it – but a possibility, if we can secure a ceasefire in Lebanon, it could lead to resolving issues in the West Bank, but we also have Gaza to address," he stated.

"Possible," he said, "and I'm utilizing all my energy, with my team, to make this happen. There's a need for change in the region."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed in interviews on Wednesday that the U.S. is pursuing a strategy allowing displaced Israeli and Lebanese citizens to rejoin their homes.

"An agreement would involve forces withdrawing from the border, fostering a secure environment, and enabling people to return to their homes. That's our aim. As much as there's a genuine issue here, we don't believe war is the answer," he told NBC News.

