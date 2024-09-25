Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

The United States is hastily formulating a strategy to broker a truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

The U.S. is hastily crafting a peace initiative to halt hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah, as reported by three insiders privy to the situation, with authorities showing growing apprehension over the potential expansion of the conflict.

 and  Melissa Williams
2 min read
Smoke ascends from Israeli aerial assaults in the southern hamlet of Kfar Rouman, observed from...
Smoke ascends from Israeli aerial assaults in the southern hamlet of Kfar Rouman, observed from Marjayoun, southern Lebanon, on September 25, 2024. (AP)

The United States is hastily formulating a strategy to broker a truce between Israel and Hezbollah.

Global diplomats are collaborating with their counterparts from France and various other nations to attempt securing a diplomatic truce, temporarily halting hostilities along Israel's northern border while simultaneously revitalizing ceasefire negotiations for Gaza.

This endeavor arises in the wake of Israel's top military officer announcing on Wednesday that Israeli forces are preparing for a potential ground invasion into Lebanon.

American authorities have remained silent regarding specifics of the proposed strategy, but discussions surrounding the matter are incessant among diplomats in New York in preparation for this week's United Nations General Assembly gatherings. The extent of progress toward achieving an agreement remains uncertain.

On Monday evening, a US official informed CNN that the administration was on the verge of finalizing a strategy to mitigate tensions between Israel and Hezbollah and Hamas, striving to keep negotiations discreet to preserve the delicate negotiations involving multiple nations.

The strategy might serve as a significant topic of discussion at an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, scheduled for Wednesday, which France had initiated.

During an appearance on ABC's daytime talk show "The View," President Joe Biden hinted at ongoing negotiations to negotiate a ceasefire in Lebanon, facilitating subsequent peace discussions across the region.

"There's a possibility – I don't want to overstate it – but a possibility, if we can secure a ceasefire in Lebanon, it could lead to resolving issues in the West Bank, but we also have Gaza to address," he stated.

"Possible," he said, "and I'm utilizing all my energy, with my team, to make this happen. There's a need for change in the region."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken disclosed in interviews on Wednesday that the U.S. is pursuing a strategy allowing displaced Israeli and Lebanese citizens to rejoin their homes.

"An agreement would involve forces withdrawing from the border, fostering a secure environment, and enabling people to return to their homes. That's our aim. As much as there's a genuine issue here, we don't believe war is the answer," he told NBC News.

The ongoing diplomatic efforts to secure a truce in Lebanon and Gaza are intensely discussed in political circles, with international officials scrambling to prevent a potential escalation in tensions. This complicated politics of peace requires delicate negotiations between multiple nations.

President Biden's hints of a potential ceasefire in Lebanon have sparked political debates about the potential for resolution of conflicts not only in Lebanon but also in the West Bank and Gaza, underscoring the interconnectedness of regional politics.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public

Latest

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public