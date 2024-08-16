The United States is going to continue talks on a ceasefire in Gaza.

Kirby spoke of a "promising start" regarding the talks resumed on Thursday in Doha, the capital of Qatar. However, there is still a lot of work to be done.

The new round of talks is taking place at the behest of mediators Qatar, the USA, and Egypt. The talks in Doha are attended by the head of the US foreign intelligence service CIA, William Burns. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanjahu had previously confirmed that his country would send the heads of its foreign intelligence service Mossad and domestic intelligence service Shin Bet, David Barnea and Ronen Bar, to Doha.

A representative of Hamas, Osama Hamdan, said that the radical Islamic Palestinian organization did not participate in the talks on Thursday. However, they are ready to join the indirect negotiations if there are new assurances from Israel. According to their own statements, Hamas wants to achieve the implementation of a ceasefire proposal presented by US President Joe Biden at the end of May.

Biden's multi-stage plan is the basis for the renewed talks. It initially provides for a six-week ceasefire, which could be extended for negotiations on a permanent end to the fighting. Furthermore, the Israeli army is to withdraw from populated areas of the Gaza Strip, and Israeli hostages held by Hamas are to be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Later on Thursday, a Hamas representative, Hossam Badran, said that any agreement must include a comprehensive ceasefire, a complete Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and the return of the displaced.

The mediators USA, Egypt, and Qatar have been trying for months to achieve a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas. The conflict in the Middle East has recently escalated significantly. Iran and the Lebanese Hezbollah militia have been threatening Israel since the killings of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut at the end of July, blaming Israel for both attacks.

US President Joe Biden had expressed the hope that an agreement on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip could also deter Iran from attacking Israel and thus prevent a further escalation of the conflict in the region.

The war in the Gaza Strip was triggered by the unprecedented large-scale attack by the Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas on Israel on October 7. According to Israeli reports, 1198 people were killed and 251 people were kidnapped in the Gaza Strip. 111 hostages are still being held there, with 39 of them reportedly dead.

Since then, Israel has been carrying out massive military operations in the Gaza Strip. According to figures from the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health, which cannot be independently verified, more than 40,000 people have been killed so far.

Meanwhile, an attack by Jewish settlers in the West Bank has sparked criticism. According to Palestinian reports, one person was killed and another seriously injured in the attack. Israeli President Isaac Herzog sharply condemned the incident, describing it as an "extremist minority." Sharp criticism also came from the White House.

The European Union, as a key international player, has expressed its support for a diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip. Recognizing the importance of the renewed talks, the European Union has urged all parties involved to demonstrate flexibility and commitment to achieving a lasting peace.

Given the complexity of the situation and the involvement of multiple regional and global powers, the European Union has offered its services as a potential mediator, emphasizing its commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding, and peaceful resolution of conflicts.

