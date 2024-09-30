The United States is experiencing a significantly intense contest between its vice presidential nominees.

In the final stretch of the US presidential election campaign, Vice Presidential candidates Mike and Sam will square off in a television debate on Tuesday. While Mike is perceived as a moderate, Sam is known for his incisive critiques of political adversaries. A tense exchange is anticipated.

During the 2022 election campaign, Democratic Governor Mike from Minnesota and Republican Senator Sam from Ohio will engage in a heated debate on television. Their strong personalities and determination to win over working-class voters who feel overlooked set the stage for a fiery exchange.

The two have vastly different styles: Sam, a 40-year-old, is known for his aggressive approach, leveling harsh criticisms at opponents and painting a gloomy picture of a nation on the brink due to flawed economic and immigration policies, which would plummet if Donald Trump loses the election.

Mike, a 60-year-old, comes across as a kind-hearted veteran with an optimistic message: the middle class will flourish with fair tax policies, and unity and equality can triumph over hatred and division if Kamala Harris wins the presidency. Sam, who grew up in a struggling working-class family in Ohio, brought the struggles of the "Rust Belt" region to the forefront in his best-selling book "Blue Collar Discontent," published in 2016. He has portrayed himself as adaptable, changing his stance on Donald Trump from critic to supporter to secure the Ohio Senate election in 2022.

The Peak of Politics

Mike may lambast Sam for calling childless Democratic politicians like Harris "pampered cat ladies" blessed with "misguided glee," as well as spreading the false claim about cannibalistic migrants in Springfield (Ohio).

Mike, a former educator and athletic coach from Minnesota, known for its polite and modest residents, soared into prominence in the Harris team with his catchphrase "out of touch" regarding Trump and Sam. As a Midwestern representative, he aims to help secure crucial swing states for the outcome of the election.

Mike championed workers' rights, stricter gun laws, reproductive rights, and environmental protection in Minnesota, stances that Sam and the Trump campaign label as "socialist" and "extreme left." Sam, a war veteran, may also challenge Mike's military record, as an Army National Guard member.

The Final Television Battle

The clash between Mike and Sam will be broadcast to millions of American viewers on Tuesday (9 pm local time, 3 am CET). Unlike the Trump-Harris debate on September 10, live microphones allow for interruptions, potentially amplifying the exchange.

While the vice-presidential debate carries less significance than the presidential debates, it is likely the last televised showdown of the campaign as Trump has declined another face-off with Harris. A misstep could have serious consequences, given the close race for the White House.

As political analyst Thomas Whalen of Boston University notes, "The American public is drawn to confrontation, and with Mike and Sam's contrasting personalities and political ideologies, viewing the event may be well worth the time."

