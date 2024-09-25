Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNews

The United States is closely monitoring the persistent threat posed by Iran towards present and past American officials, according to Blinken.

The American administration is significantly monitoring an ongoing danger posed by Iran towards present and past U.S. officials, as revealed by Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday.

 and  James Williams
2 min read
Antony J. Blinken, the American Secretary of State, delivers remarks at the "Summit of the Future"...
Antony J. Blinken, the American Secretary of State, delivers remarks at the "Summit of the Future" in the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations in New York City, USA, on September 23, 2024. (Photo by Caitlin Ochs/Reuters)

The United States is closely monitoring the persistent threat posed by Iran towards present and past American officials, according to Blinken.

"We've been closely monitoring a serious issue for quite some time now, a continuous danger posed by Iran towards numerous high-ranking figures, such as former political leaders like [former President Donald Trump] and some present administration members," stated the top U.S. diplomat in an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

"This is something we're giving full attention to. We're scrutinizing it meticulously," Blinken added.

Officials from law enforcement agencies have shown concern over the continuous danger of Iran possibly carrying out assassinations on former Trump officials and the former president himself. Several sources with knowledge of the situation reported this to CNN earlier. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in online communication from Iranian accounts and state-controlled media referencing Trump, causing apprehension among U.S. authorities.

The U.S. government has not openly disclosed the threats towards current officials, and Blinken did not share any additional details during his interview on Wednesday.

Trump received a report on Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding "authentic and specific risks from Iran to execute an assassination attempt against him, intending to cause instability and chaos in the United States," according to his campaign. An ODNI representative acknowledged the briefing but declined to discuss any particulars.

"Big threats against my life from Iran. The entire U.S. Military is on standby. Previous moves by Iran didn't succeed, but they'll attempt again," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early on Wednesday morning.

Iran has constantly vowed retaliation for the U.S. military's elimination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was targeted in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020. Former senior Trump administration officials involved in national security have maintained tight security since leaving their positions within the government.

In his post on Twitter, Trump also thanked Congress after the Senate voted unanimously for a bill on Tuesday, ensuring equal Secret Service protection for both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, similar to the protection offered to a sitting president. The bill instructs the Director of the Secret Service to implement uniform security standards for presidents, vice presidents, and prominent presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Congress is considering additional funding for the Secret Service as part of its efforts to maintain government operations before the September 30 deadline. Included in a continuing resolution that the House may vote on as early as Wednesday is an additional $231 million for the Secret Service.

CNN's Evan Perez, Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood, and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

The escalating political tensions between the United States and Iran have led to concerns about potential assassinations on former political leaders, including former President Donald Trump. These concerns have been sparked by a series of threats and increased online activity from Iranian accounts.

Given the seriousness of these politics-related threats, the U.S. government is taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officials and former leaders.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public
A student from Morehouse College completes a voter registration form at a voter registration...
Politics

Despite trailing behind Biden's 2020 margin among Black voters, a recent CNN survey indicates potential for Harris to boost her backing among this demographic.

In the latest CNN survey, carried out by SSRS, Kamala Harris outperforms Donald Trump by a substantial margin among probable Black voters. However, this lead does not surpass Joe Biden's impressive 2020 advantage with this demographic. The poll indicates that Black likely voters who favor Trump...

 and  Carmen Simpson
Members Public

Latest

Financial research organizations advise against specific aid strategies for Volkswagen.
Politics

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen

Financial analysis organizations issue alerts about customized financial aid for Volkswagen Top economic research institutions in the nation have warned against special interventions for VW and Germany's automotive sector in total. According to Stefan Kooths from the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW Kiel), the answer can&

 and  Katherine Bradley
Members Public
The journey of the Sazanami might encounter unfavorable reception in Beijing.
Politics

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation

Japan retaliates with a destroyer attack against Chinese provocation The passage of the Chinese warship "Liaoning" between two Japanese islands stirs up Tokyo. As a response, a Japanese destroyer navigates through the Taiwan Strait. News sources also report the presence of naval vessels from Australia and New Zealand,

 and  Viktoriya Miller
Members Public