The United States is closely monitoring the persistent threat posed by Iran towards present and past American officials, according to Blinken.

"We've been closely monitoring a serious issue for quite some time now, a continuous danger posed by Iran towards numerous high-ranking figures, such as former political leaders like [former President Donald Trump] and some present administration members," stated the top U.S. diplomat in an interview with NBC's "Today" show.

"This is something we're giving full attention to. We're scrutinizing it meticulously," Blinken added.

Officials from law enforcement agencies have shown concern over the continuous danger of Iran possibly carrying out assassinations on former Trump officials and the former president himself. Several sources with knowledge of the situation reported this to CNN earlier. Moreover, there has been a significant increase in online communication from Iranian accounts and state-controlled media referencing Trump, causing apprehension among U.S. authorities.

The U.S. government has not openly disclosed the threats towards current officials, and Blinken did not share any additional details during his interview on Wednesday.

Trump received a report on Tuesday from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding "authentic and specific risks from Iran to execute an assassination attempt against him, intending to cause instability and chaos in the United States," according to his campaign. An ODNI representative acknowledged the briefing but declined to discuss any particulars.

"Big threats against my life from Iran. The entire U.S. Military is on standby. Previous moves by Iran didn't succeed, but they'll attempt again," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social early on Wednesday morning.

Iran has constantly vowed retaliation for the U.S. military's elimination of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was targeted in a U.S. airstrike at Baghdad International Airport in January 2020. Former senior Trump administration officials involved in national security have maintained tight security since leaving their positions within the government.

In his post on Twitter, Trump also thanked Congress after the Senate voted unanimously for a bill on Tuesday, ensuring equal Secret Service protection for both Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, similar to the protection offered to a sitting president. The bill instructs the Director of the Secret Service to implement uniform security standards for presidents, vice presidents, and prominent presidential and vice presidential candidates.

Congress is considering additional funding for the Secret Service as part of its efforts to maintain government operations before the September 30 deadline. Included in a continuing resolution that the House may vote on as early as Wednesday is an additional $231 million for the Secret Service.

CNN's Evan Perez, Zachary Cohen, Natasha Bertrand, Kylie Atwood, and Kristen Holmes contributed to this report.

The escalating political tensions between the United States and Iran have led to concerns about potential assassinations on former political leaders, including former President Donald Trump. These concerns have been sparked by a series of threats and increased online activity from Iranian accounts.

Given the seriousness of these politics-related threats, the U.S. government is taking necessary measures to ensure the safety of its officials and former leaders.

