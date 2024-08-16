The United States, in conjunction with its allies, advocates for a Israel-Hamas ceasefire to be accomplished within the upcoming week, having presented a new set of proposals to the opposing parties.

The "unification plan" introduced on Friday aimed to resolve the last remnants of disagreement between the parties, as announced jointly by the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

U.S. President Joe Biden expressed positivity regarding the status of the ceasefire negotiations and hostage releases, due to resume in Cairo the following week. "We're closer than we've ever been," he stated, further emphasizing that the talks had significantly increased the potential for an agreement, "much, much closer than it was three days ago."

The two days of negotiations took place under the shadow of regional turmoil surrounding the possibility of an Iranian assault on Israel, which could potentially jeopardize the already delicate negotiations.

The statement revealed that the plan "expands upon the shared understanding from the past week," and "eliminates remaining obstacles in a manner that facilitates an immediate execution of the agreement."

Leading representatives from the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt will reconvene in Cairo before the end of the following week, "with the goal to 'finalize the agreement under the terms proposed'" on Friday, the statement declared.

The talks were described as "serious and productive," the statement continued, without providing specifics on the points of agreement attained during the past week.

The population loss in Gaza since Israel commenced its campaign against Hamas surpassed 40,000 individuals this week, a grim figure symbolizing the urgency in Gaza for a break from ten months of brutal combat.

However, efforts to instigate a halt have been clouded by uncertainty since Israeli bombings at the end of July claimed the lives of Hamas' former political leader and notable figures from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah.

Hamas restated its position on Thursday, confirming that no hostage deal or ceasefire agreement will be reached unless Israeli troops withdraw entirely from Gaza.

"Any accord must result in a comprehensive ceasefire, a full withdrawal from Gaza, the repatriation of displaced residents, reconstruction, as well as a hostage exchange agreement," Hussam Badran, a part of Hamas Political Bureau, stated in a Thursday release.

