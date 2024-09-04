The United States imposes penalties on Russia for interfering in its elections

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Russian broadcasting corporation RT is utilizing advanced technology like artificial intelligence and deep fakes to disseminate misleading information to American citizens, which they strongly believe. Consequently, the broadcaster is facing severe penalties before the upcoming presidential election.

As disclosed by the Treasury Department and Attorney General Merrick Garland in Washington, numerous individuals and organizations, including RT representatives, have been hit with sanctions. Garland alleged that the inner circle around Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian PR firms to disseminate false information and government-backed narratives as part of an attempt to influence the 2024 U.S. presidential elections.

The Treasury Department stated that entities backed by the Russian government have employed various tactics, such as artificial intelligence, deep fakes, and targeted disinformation, for a prolonged period to weaken confidence in U.S. elections. Toward the start of 2024, top RT figures also started covertly recruiting American social media influencers for their influence campaigns. RT concealed its involvement or that of the Russian government in content designed to sway the American public with the aid of a shell company.

The primary objective of these influence campaigns through various channels was to spread Russian government propaganda in the U.S. and diminish support for Ukraine, which is currently under Russian attack.

Imposed Restrictions

Among those affected by these penalties are RT's Chief Editor, Margarita Simonjan, along with other senior figures from the broadcaster. As a result of these sanctions, any assets belonging to the affected individuals in the U.S. will be frozen, and business transactions with them are prohibited for U.S. citizens. International business will also become significantly more challenging for those affected due to these sanctions.

The U.S. has accused Russia of meddling in previous elections as well. As per official American statements, Russia supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 election, attempting to damage Democrat Joe Biden. Moscow aimed to influence the election outcome and cause discord within the country, according to a previously released intelligence report.

In the 2016 election, Russia was also found to have interfered on behalf of candidate Trump to hinder Democrat Hillary Clinton, as confirmed by U.S. security agencies. A special counsel later investigated potential illegal collusion between Russia and Trump's team; however, insufficient evidence was presented.

The European Union, expressing concern over Russian influence, has announced that it will be imposing additional sanctions on RT and its affiliates. These sanctions aim to curb RT's ability to disseminate misleading information within EU member states, in light of the U.S. Department of Justice's findings.

Given the escalating tensions between Russia and the European Union, top EU officials have indicated that they will be closely monitoring RT's activities and will not tolerate any attempts to undermine democratic processes within the bloc.

Read also: