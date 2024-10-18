The United States imposes penalties on Chinese enterprises for manufacturing weapons in support of Russia's conflict in Ukraine, marking a first.

America has consistently pointed fingers at China, asserting that they're aiding Russia's war efforts by supplying dual-use items and materials that could potentially be used in weapon production. However, Beijing vehemently denies these allegations. But on Thursday, the U.S. Treasury Department turned up the heat, accusing Chinese enterprises of direct involvement in providing arms to Moscow.

The reported Chinese companies are said to have partnered with Russian defense firms in the creation of Moscow's "Garpiya series" long-range unmanned aerial vehicles. According to a departmental statement, these drones were conceptualized, developed, and manufactured in China, before being shipped to Russia for combat use.

The Garpiya drones have reportedly seen action in Russia's ruthless war against Ukraine, leading to significant damage to critical infrastructure and massive casualties, the statement claimed.

This U.S. sanctioning marks a first, as previously, the U.S. had only imposed penalties on Chinese entities supplying crucial inputs to Russia's military-industrial complex. This time, the sanctions target Chinese entities directly involved in the development and production of complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian companies.

The announcement accused Xiamen Limbach Aircraft Engine Co., based in Xiamen, of manufacturing drone engines for the Garpiya series. However, when contacted by CNN, a sales representative for the company denied any such involvement.

Similarly, Redlepus Vector Industry Shenzhen Co. was also named in the sanctions for allegedly working with a Russian defense firm to facilitate the transportation of Garpiya drones to Russia. Redlepus did not comment when CNN reached out.

The U.S. also took action against the owner of TSK Vektor, a Russian national, and another company he owns, due to their alleged involvement in aiding Russia's acquisition of attack drones. The U.S. had previously penalized TSK Vektor in December 2021 for aiding Russia in this regard.

"We've noticed for some time Chinese companies providing components to Russian companies, which are later turned into machinery or weapons used in Russia's war," said State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, referring to the situation. He added that this was the first time a Chinese company was found to be manufacturing a weapon directly used in battle by Russia.

Beijing has repeatedly denied supplying weapons to Russia and maintains strict control over such exports. In response to the latest accusations, the Chinese embassy in Washington denied the allegations, stating that the U.S. was falsely accusing China's normal trade activities with Russia. It also accused the U.S. of hypocrisy, as it continues to provide substantial military aid to Ukraine.

China's support for Russia as the Kremlin wages war in Ukraine has instigated tensions between Beijing and Washington, both seeking to stabilize their strained relations. Despite its public stance of neutrality in the conflict, China has significantly deepened its political, economic, and military ties with Moscow. China has emerged as Russia's top trade partner, providing an essential economic lifeline to Russia's heavily sanctioned economy. Moreover, the two nuclear-armed nations have recently intensified joint military exercises.

In the latest manifestation of their growing alignment, Chinese and Russian defense officials pledged to strengthen their cooperation during recent meetings in Beijing. "China and Russia share common views, a common assessment of the situation, and a common understanding of what we need to do together," said Russian defense chief Andrey Belousov, speaking to his Chinese counterpart Zhang Youxia. This echoed statements from Chinese officials, who emphasized the long-standing alignment between the two nations.

The U.S. Treasury Department's accusations extend beyond supplying inputs to Russia's military-industrial complex, now targeting Chinese entities directly involved in the development and production of complete weapon systems in collaboration with Russian companies. This global issue has strained relations between China and the world, with Beijing repeatedly denying any weapon supply to Russia.

The conflict in Ukraine has brought the world's attention to China's growing alignment with Russia, serving as their top trade partner and providing an essential economic lifeline to Russia's heavily sanctioned economy. Despite maintaining a public stance of neutrality, China's support for Russia has instigated tensions with countries like the U.S., who continue to provide substantial military aid to Ukraine.

Read also: