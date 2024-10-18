The United States implements financial penalties against two Chinese enterprises for supplying combat drones to Russia.

The United States has imposed sanctions on three entities, two of which are Chinese companies, for manufacturing drones utilized in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. This marks the first time American sanctions have been levied against Chinese companies that collaborate with Russian firms to create entire weapon systems, as per the U.S. Treasury Department.

A Russian company was also added to the sanction list. Previously, the U.S. had only imposed sanctions on Chinese companies for providing components used in Russian weapon production.

The U.S. Treasury Department revealed that Chinese firms helped produce what they call Garpiya combat drones in collaboration with Russian defense companies. This is the first instance where a Chinese company has produced a weapon used directly in battle by Russia, noted Matthew Miller, a spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. Treasury Department also highlighted that Russia is increasingly relying on foreign knowledge and tech imports to sustain its weapons program and further its military operations in Ukraine.

The Garpiya combat drones, which were produced in collaboration between Chinese firms and Russian defense companies, are among the drones sanctioned for their use in Russia's conflict against Ukraine. This move by the U.S. represents a significant escalation in the sanctions imposed on Chinese companies for their involvement in Russian weapon systems.

