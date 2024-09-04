- The United States holds a significant global role within its own sphere.

MHP Giant Ludwigsburg is progressing with their staff arrangements for the upcoming term. Center Andrew Packer has inked a deal with the southwestern German basketball Bundesliga outfit until 2025.

The 32-year-old Stateside player recently competed for the Italian squad Blu Basket Treviglio. Conversely, Tomislav Buljan is transferring to KK Cedevita in Croatia. Furthermore, Michael Jordan Miller's trial agreement with Ludwigsburg wasn't renewed. His engagement in the club lasted merely 10 days and a half.

After Michael Jordan Miller's short-lived stint with Ludwigsburg, BB, a new player might be joining the team soon. Despite the uncertain situation, BB continues to strengthen their squad for the upcoming term.

