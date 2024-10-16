The United States Department of Justice is dispatching election monitors to Ohio.

In a district situated in Ohio, a sheriff named Bruce Zuchowski, who's a Republican and is campaigning for re-election, has stirred up controversy. He allegedly aimed to scare Democratic voters by intending to store their addresses. In response, the United States Department of Justice has dispatched election observers to Portage County to keep tabs on the enforcement of election laws both during early voting and on election day in November.

The use of these election observers is not unusual in U.S. districts, as they serve to ensure fair elections. The Department of Justice, however, refused to elaborate on the specific allegations, stating, "Voters in Portage County have expressed concerns about intimidation through surveillance and the collection of personal information about voters, as well as threats regarding the election process."

A Proposition to Send Migrants to Democratic Homes

Zuchowski shared his divisive thought on his personal Facebook page as well as his campaign page. In his post, he suggested that the addresses of everyone displaying campaign signs for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris should be recorded for potential retaliation if she wins the election. He used the derogatory term "human locusts" to refer to immigrants residing in the country illegally, proposing to send them to the residences of Harris supporters.

This statement sparked immediate backlash from Democrats, many of whom saw it as an implicit threat. However, supporters of Zuchowski defended his statement, arguing that it was merely an uncontroversial expression of concern over immigration and his right to free speech. Consequently, the Ohio chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union brought forth the possibility of launching a lawsuit against him for reportedly making an "unlawful threat" against individuals who displayed political signs on their property. Afterwards, Zuchowski deleted the contentious post from his social media.

The Ohio chapter of the Democratic Party strongly condemned Zuchowski's suggestion, viewing it as a clear attempt to intimidate their voters. Despite the backlash, some Democrats in the district called for unity and urged against politicizing the issue.

