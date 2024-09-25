The United States declares a $375 million aid allocation for Ukraine, affirming its unyielding commitment and backing.

The aid bundle, almost twice as large as previous deliveries, encompasses artillery shells, air defense systems, antitank missiles, and other essential weapons and equipment that the U.S. has supplied to Ukraine.

As early as Wednesday, President Joe Biden and other global leaders put their signatures on a Joint Statement of Commitment to Ukraine's Recovery and Reconstruction, pledging assistance "in the future, both during wartime and peacetime." This declaration was made in conjunction with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the U.S. for the United Nations General Assembly and meetings at the White House.

During his address at the UN, Zelensky urged the global community to unite against what he deemed to be Russia's "colonial war."

"The world has faced its fair share of colonial wars and scheming from powerful nations at the expense of smaller ones," Zelensky stated. "Ukrainians will never comprehend why anyone in the world would justify imposing such a brutal colonial past—one that no one benefits from today—on Ukraine now, instead of a peaceful, tranquil existence."

On Thursday, Zelensky is scheduled to meet with Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., where he has vowed to present his "victory strategy" for defeating Russia. This plan incorporates Kyiv's long-standing demand for the use of U.S.-manufactured long-range missiles to strike deep within Russia, a request that the Biden administration has consistently declined to grant.

Wednesday saw Biden pledge a series of measures to boost Ukraine's military. He affirmed that his administration is "resolved to guarantee that Ukraine has the resources it needs to emerge victorious in its struggle for survival."

Additionally, Biden will announce a substantial security aid package for Ukraine on Thursday, according to unnamed sources who spoke to CNN. This package is expected to include weapons and other capabilities.

The remaining $6 billion in unused presidential drawdown authority, which expires at the end of the month, will almost surely be committed to Ukraine by the Biden administration and shipped out over the subsequent several months, as reported by CNN.

A scarcity of surplus weapons that the U.S. was willing to provide to Ukraine necessitated the announcement of smaller military aid packages totaling approximately $200 million over the last several months.

