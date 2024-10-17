Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PanoramaNewsCompensation for damages

The United States archdiocese makes a historic payout to individuals who experienced misconduct.

 and  Hanna Hofmann
2 min read
Deep within my being, I genuinely express apologies for each and every instance involved.
Deep within my being, I genuinely express apologies for each and every instance involved.

The United States archdiocese makes a historic payout to individuals who experienced misconduct.

Around half a decade ago, California scrapped the law limiting compensation claims for child abuse cases. Consequently, around 1900 allegations of abuse against the Catholic Church in Los Angeles were submitted. Presently, a settlement of nearly $880 million (approximately €811 million) has been agreed upon between the Church and 1353 plaintiffs who accuse the Catholic Church of such wrongdoings.

As reported by American media, this settlement is the biggest out-of-court settlement of its kind with the Catholic Church for such instances. Los Angeles, with over 4 million Catholics, boasts the largest archdiocese in the United States.

Following California's decision to eliminate the statute of limitations for child abuse cases in 2019, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was at the center of 1900 allegations involving child abuse since the 1940s, as per a statement released by the diocese.

"Justice through Accountability"

At least 300 priests who had served the diocese recently have been accused of sexually exploiting minors according to reports from the "Los Angeles Times" citing police and church documents.

There is no financial compensation that can make up for the lost experiences of the 1353 individuals, stated the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a joint statement. However, the lawyers added, after decades of enduring silence, there is justice through accountability. They expressed their gratitude towards those who bravely came forward to hold the perpetrators responsible and safeguard future children.

"With all my heart, I apologize for each and every case," said José Gómez, the Archbishop of Los Angeles in a statement. He believed that this settlement could bring some healing to the affected men and women.

The lawyers representing the 1353 plaintiffs emphasized that while no monetary compensation can fully compensate for their lost experiences, they found solace in the pursuit of justice through accountability. Furthermore, this settlement serves as a substantial compensation for damages inflicted upon the victims.

Read also:

Comments

Related

In late August, the fortunate digits for the lady hailing from Bavaria were selected.
Panorama

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings

Lottery victor takes extended period to secure huge winnings A lady from Bavaria's region, Middle Franconia, bagged a whopping 24,095,707.40 euros in the lottery drawing held in August. Instead of rushing to claim her winnings, she chose to savor the surprise for nearly two months

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
A burglary took place at the Herford City Library, and the perpetrator was swiftly identified.
Panorama

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site

Intruding individual leaves police correspondence at the crime site A suspected repeat offender is on the loose in North Rhine-Westphalia, actively committing burglaries overnight. Authorities have linked three incidents to this individual over the span of three consecutive nights. The 26-year-old culprit was apprehended due, in part, to his careless

 and  Vladimir Milov
Members Public
Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture
Panorama

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture

Protesters retrieve pilfered mouse sculpture Following a multi-day "rodent expedition," the beloved mouse statue, cherished not just by kids, has resurfaced in Cologne. WDR has taken possession of the figure and is conducting a comprehensive examination. Expect photos with it to be taken again after some time has

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public