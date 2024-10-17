The United States archdiocese makes a historic payout to individuals who experienced misconduct.

Around half a decade ago, California scrapped the law limiting compensation claims for child abuse cases. Consequently, around 1900 allegations of abuse against the Catholic Church in Los Angeles were submitted. Presently, a settlement of nearly $880 million (approximately €811 million) has been agreed upon between the Church and 1353 plaintiffs who accuse the Catholic Church of such wrongdoings.

As reported by American media, this settlement is the biggest out-of-court settlement of its kind with the Catholic Church for such instances. Los Angeles, with over 4 million Catholics, boasts the largest archdiocese in the United States.

Following California's decision to eliminate the statute of limitations for child abuse cases in 2019, the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was at the center of 1900 allegations involving child abuse since the 1940s, as per a statement released by the diocese.

"Justice through Accountability"

At least 300 priests who had served the diocese recently have been accused of sexually exploiting minors according to reports from the "Los Angeles Times" citing police and church documents.

There is no financial compensation that can make up for the lost experiences of the 1353 individuals, stated the lawyers representing the plaintiffs in a joint statement. However, the lawyers added, after decades of enduring silence, there is justice through accountability. They expressed their gratitude towards those who bravely came forward to hold the perpetrators responsible and safeguard future children.

"With all my heart, I apologize for each and every case," said José Gómez, the Archbishop of Los Angeles in a statement. He believed that this settlement could bring some healing to the affected men and women.

