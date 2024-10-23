The United States and Israel Issue Alerts Regarding Possible Assaults on Tourist Sites in Sri Lanka

The United States Embassy has issued a warning about obtaining reliable information suggesting an impending assault focusing on well-liked vacation spots within the Arugam Bay area.

Consequently, the Embassy has imposed a travel ban for its personnel in Arugam Bay, which is now in effect and will continue until further notice. US citizens are encouraged to steer clear of Arugam Bay until additional notice is given.

Israel's warning from its National Security Council suggests that Israeli residents "leave Arugam Bay and the southern and western coastal areas of Sri Lanka" immediately due to "credible terrorism threats directed towards tourist and coastal areas." The alert level for Sri Lanka has been elevated by Israel due to these threats.

According to the alert, the advisory level for Arugam Bay and the coastal areas in southern and western Sri Lanka (specifically for Ahangame, Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama) has been raised to level 4. It recommends immediate departure from these areas. For those currently residing in these regions, it advises either leaving the country or traveling to Colombo, as there is a greater presence of local security forces in the capital city.

The alert also provides guidance to Israeli citizens to "avoid showcasing anything that could indicate your Israeli identity, such as Hebrew-written t-shirts, or any emblem that reveals your religion or nationality."

Both alerts fail to offer more detailed information about the nature of the possible attack. Although there have been religious protests against Israel's involvement in Gaza, Sri Lanka has not experienced any significant terrorist attacks since the 2019 Easter Sunday assault, during which suicide bombers carried out a series of coordinated bombings on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels across Sri Lanka, resulting in the deaths of 270 individuals and the injuries of 500 more.

In light of these alerts, the political landscape in Sri Lanka may require closer scrutiny due to potential security concerns. Given the travel advisories issued by both the US and Israeli embassies, the politics surrounding tourism and security in Arugam Bay and the coastal regions of Sri Lanka are now under intense focus.

Read also: